JMU baseball continued many of its offensive streaks in a 2-1 series victory over William & Mary, marking the final homestand before the Dukes begin the CAA tournament on May 26. The team honored its 11 graduated seniors during the series.
Game 1
Redshirt junior pitcher Liam McDonnell took the mound to start off the series, pitching just over four innings for the Dukes. Once JMU stepped onto the plate, the bats came alive. Redshirt freshman outfielder Chase DeLauter and redshirt junior outfielder Conor Hartigan continued their hit streaks, extending them to 13 and 14, respectively. DeLauter also notched his 21st consecutive games on base.
JMU took an early 4-0 lead in the first, following it with an additional three runs the next inning. William & Mary cut the deficit to two by the sixth inning, but the Dukes took over the game — thanks to a lead-off home run from DeLauter — paving the way for a 10-7 walk-off win.
Game 2
The Tribe slowed the JMU offense in the second game, putting early pressure on redshirt freshman Hunter Entsminger. Taking a 2-0 lead after three innings, William & Mary didn’t look back. JMU couldn’t get its bats running and were soon down by five.
With DeLauter leading the way, JMU climbed out of the deficit to make the score 5-3. Trying to make the comeback, the Dukes took any chance to get onto the board, but it wasn’t enough — the Tribe tied the series with a 7-4 win.
Game 3
A weather delay couldn’t stop either team from the offensive battle that the series finale brought on, needing extra innings to decide a victor. Redshirt junior pitcher Justin Showalter capped off the series as the starting pitcher and, despite giving up two runs early, he went six innings.
The bottom of the sixth inning began the offensive battle. JMU cut the Tribe’s 5-0 lead to two before overtaking the game in the seventh 6-5. From there, the game went back and forth until it was tied at the end of the ninth.
It took two extra innings before redshirt junior outfielder Dallas Jackson slid across home after redshirt sophomore infielder Kyle Novak sent a single out to center field, securing the 10-9 win for JMU.
The Dukes — now 11-15 (6-9 CAA) — will head back to Williamsburg to finish their game from April 25, before traveling to VCU for a two-game series to close out the regular season. First pitch is set for May 20 at 6 p.m.
