A 4-0 win was all it took for the Diamond Dukes to secure the series victory over Fairleigh Dickinson on Saturday, highlighted by career highs for pitching and in the batter’s box.
“It was just a good-quality baseball game, and that's what you want; This time of year where you just wanna play good baseball.” JMU head coach Marlin Ikenberry said.
After an electrifying 12-2 victory over FDU to open the series, the Diamond Dukes played a much quieter game on day two. Redshirt sophomore pitcher Donovan Burke stepped up to the mound for his second starting appearance of the season, hoping to improve on his 2.25 ERA he accumulated against Florida State.
The leftie must have felt more at home, striking out 11 batters and allowing no hits through six innings.
“It really was a blast out there today,” Burke said. “I looked up and saw … smiles on their faces and guys getting fired up on everything.”
JMU put up just two runs during that time — two RBIs from redshirt sophomore center fielder Chase DeLauter and redshirt junior first baseman Kyle Novak for a 2-0 lead. The quiet scoreboard meant all eyes were on Burke and senior pitcher Nick Evangelista as the two battled it out on the mound.
“I'm just looking to build off or looking to keep shutting them down and shutting their beds down,” Burke said. “Just got to go out there, do my job [and] try to get some ugly-looking swings, and I was lucky enough to be able to do that.”
The pitching battle wore off in the bottom of the seventh when redshirt junior third baseman Trevon Dabney sailed one off the left-field foul pole for a sole home run and a 3-0 lead.
“We know that our bats are gonna light up at some point in the game, so we just have to stay focused on our plan,” Dabney said. “We just put a bear on the ball.”
Redshirt junior right fielder Carson Bell added another RBI single at the bottom of the eighth for the Dukes’ 10th hit of the game and 4-0 lead.
Burke finished the game with a career-high 13 strikeouts through a career-high innings pitched. The last Duke with 13 strikeouts in a start was former pitcher Kevin Kelly in 2019 against Towson. Dabney tied his career high hits with three, with DeLauter, Novak and Ball behind him with two, respectively.
DeLauter now has two hits for every game since the Dukes returned to Veterans Memorial Park, with Dabney now beginning his own streak with at least two hits over the last two games.
“We're gonna tend to play hard and try to get better every day,” Ikenberry said. “And in a tight game like that, I was really happy with how hard we played.”
The Diamond Dukes close out the series Sunday afternoon, with the first pitch at 1 p.m.
“When you get a home-series winner from this crowd, it's a great feeling but the job's not done yet,” Dabney said. “We're looking for another one tomorrow to go for the sweep.”
