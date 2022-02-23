The phrase “show no mercy” was on full display during JMU baseball’s home opener against in-state foe George Mason. In pristine baseball weather, the Diamond Dukes nailed a 14-0 victory over the Patriots to earn their first win of the season.
“I was just really excited to get the first one under our belt,” JMU baseball head coach Marlin Ikenberry said.
Offense wasn’t a problem for JMU, scoring five runs in the opening inning. Redshirt sophomore center fielder Chase DeLauter set the tone by sending a shot left of the batter’s eye for a home run. Two walks and a single later, redshirt junior catcher Travis Reifsnider hit the first grand slam of the season to go ahead 5-0.
“When you catch those home runs like that, sometimes you just really don't even feel it,” Reifsnider said, “which is a really good feeling.”
Three RBI singles from freshman left fielder Fenwick Trimble, redshirt junior first baseman Kyle Novak and redshirt junior right fielder Carson Bell, respectively, gave the Dukes an extra three runs through a third of the ball game.
Senior left-handed pitcher Liam McDonnell cruised through four innings with five strikeouts and a 0.00 ERA before sophomore right-handed pitcher Ryan Murphy came in relief.
“Ryan filled up the zone; that's all we needed,” McDonnell said. “He threw a lot of strikes … [he played] really well.”
The hot start cooled down for the next few innings as the Patriots settled in. The Diamond Dukes squeaked in two more runs — a walk with bases loaded and a single from Trimble — for the double-digit lead in the fifth inning.
Despite the multiple GMU pitching changes, the Dukes continued to find ways to get on the board.
“I think we're making a statement,” DeLauter said. “It's hard to win at Florida State … I think it really got us ready for today.”
As the game waned on, a few younger Dukes made contact at bat for RBIs. Redshirt sophomore utility hitter Jacob Steinberg and freshman catcher Jason Schiavone scored to make it a 14-0 game through seven innings.
“I thought our offense was dynamic the entire day,” Ikenberry said. “When they gave [us] slot base runners, [we] capitalized.”
The score remained through the final three outs, and JMU took home its first win of the season. McDonnell improved to 1-0 on the season, and Murphy finished with a 0.00 ERA and four strikeouts.
JMU hosts Fairleigh Dickinson in a three-game series beginning Friday, with first pitch at 3 p.m.
“Getting the first one off the board is definitely big,” Reifsnider said. “[Getting a win in] the home opener … always feels good.”
Contact Madison Hricik at breezesports@gmail.com. For more baseball coverage, follow the sports desk on Twitter @TheBreezeSports.