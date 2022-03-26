In the first of its three-game series against Delaware, JMU baseball won, 7-5.
The game was an offensive affair, through and through. Delaware opened up the scoring with an RBI double by sophomore infielder Joey Loynd. The Dukes responded in the third inning with four runs of their own, before adding a fifth in the fourth inning. The Blue Hens scored another run in the fourth, but two more runs in the seventh extended JMU’s lead to 7-2.
Delaware rallied, starting with two runs in the eighth, before a homer by sophomore outfielder Aidan Kane in the ninth narrowed JMU’s lead to 7-5 with no outs. That score stood, thanks in part to redshirt junior pitcher Eli Ottinger — who allowed just a single run — ending his single inning with a 1.29 ERA.
The Dukes and Blue Hens face off in Delaware on Saturday at 1 p.m. in the second game of their three-game series.
