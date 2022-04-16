The Dukes beat Northeastern 8-1 on Sunday, putting the Dukes at 19-15 (6-5 CAA) and tied at fifth in the CAA. The Huskies drop to 17-17-1 (3-8 CAA).
This is the first series win for the Dukes in the last four meetings against the Huskies. Head coach Marlin Ikenberry said the win is huge.
“We have had three weekends in conference where we have a chance to sweep on Sunday,” Ikenberry said. “It shows our guys know how important it is to win weekend series' and it is going to be something of high importance for us for the rest of the year.”
Following a sweep against the College of Charleston (CoC) last weekend, redshirt senior left-handed pitcher Liam McDonnellsaid a series win in conference play was big for the Dukes’ confidence.
“It feels amazing, coming off a tough weekend at Charleston,” McDonnell said. “We didn’t count ourselves out. We are always in it.”
It was a matchup of two aces, with JMU’s McDonnell facing sophomore right-hander Wyatt Scotti for the Huskies. McDonnell leads the Dukes with a 4-0 record and a 2.48 ERA. Scotti came in with a 6-1 record and a 1.96 ERA.
Experience proved to be the deciding factor in this one, as McDonnell took the win. He was replaced after five innings by sophomore right-hander Nick Hammer. McDonnell continued his stellar season, striking out five batters and allowing only two hits.
“I feel like I’m doing a great job,” McDonnell said. “It's been a long time coming for me personally, but I think everything is clicking right now on all cylinders.”
McDonnell improved to 5-0 on the season, and Ikenberry said he recognizes the impact he has on the team. Ikenberry appreciated his ability to take the Dukes deep into the game, and continue to do what he has done all season.
The Dukes struck first in the second inning with a solo shot from freshman designated hitter Ryan Dooley — the first home run of his collegiate career. The third inning brought more of the same, with junior first baseman Kyle Novak extending JMU’s lead with a two-run home run. Dooley extended JMU’s lead with another home run just two innings after his first college homer.
“Honestly, I’ve kind of been hunting that one,” Dooley said. “I’ve gotten close a couple of times, but it is not something I look to do.”
Dooley finished his career day going 3-for-4 with two home runs and RBIs. Ikenberry said he was pleased with Dooley’s performance
“He’s a really good hitter,” Ikenberry said. “He’s taken really good [batting practices] ... It just shows how hard he’s worked in the last few months.”
Scotti went four innings before being replaced by senior right hander Jordy Allard. Scotti struck out two batters and allowed seven earned runs. The Huskies’ bullpen combined for six strikeouts.
The Dukes continued to pour it on — a sacrifice fly by redshirt junior Trevon Dabney brought home freshman catcher Jason Schiavone. An RBI double from freshman left fielder Fenwick Trimble set up a two-run home run from junior right fielder Carson Bell, bringing the score to 8-0.
The Huskies reached home in the sixth off sophomore second baseman Luke Beckstein’s bat for the game’s final run.
Scoring Summary
1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9
NU ( 1 R 4 H 1 E) 0 0 0 0 0 1 0 0 0
JMU ( 8 R 10 H 1 E) 0 1 2 2 3 0 0 0 X
