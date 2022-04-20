Redshirt junior right fielder Carson Bell said it “just wasn’t a good day” for the Diamond Dukes after losing 10-2 to Richmond on Tuesday. The loss moves JMU to 19-17 (6-6 CAA) and 13-5 at home. Richmond moves to 17-16 this season and 2-6 on the road.
“We just didn’t have the juice today,” Bell said. “We didn’t have our energy that we usually bring to our home park. Tomorrow’s a new day and we’ll go after it tomorrow [against George Mason].”
The Dukes defeated the Spiders 9-2 on March 2 at Richmond after a six-run seventh inning got them ahead. Bell said he didn’t see any difference in the Spiders on Tuesday compared to the March 2 game.
“They hit the ball well the first game and they hit the ball well today,” Bell said. “We didn’t get timely hits, and they got clutch hits when they needed them.”
With two outs in the top of the first, Richmond redshirt senior third baseman Dominic Toso was hit by a pitch. Redshirt junior left fielder Johnny Hipsman kept the inning going with a single, and graduate second baseman Andrew Papantonis drove in the first run of the game.
Papantonis left the game after appearing to injure his shoulder when sliding into second base for a steal. Hipsman scored on a wild pitch, and freshman infielder D.J. Pacheco came in to pinch run for Papantonis — later scoring off a single from freshman first baseman Jake Elbeery, putting Richmond ahead 3-0.
JMU’s redshirt junior first baseman Kyle Novak had both dugouts cheering on their respective teams as he continued to foul off pitches — eventually grounding out on the 14th pitch of the at-bat. Novak said he tells himself at the plate to “swing, swing, swing” so he doesn’t strike out.
“Striking out is my least favorite thing in the world,” Novak said. “I’m just trying to put the ball in play, no matter where the pitch is.”
Redshirt sophomore catcher Jason Neff hit a leadoff triple for the Spiders in the top of the second. Sophomore right fielder Chase Conklin drove Neff in with an RBI single for Richmond’s fourth run of the game. The Spiders continued to increase their lead in the top of the fourth after graduate center fielder Christian Beal hit a two-RBI single.
Bell finally hit a two-out double in the bottom of the fourth. Redshirt sophomore shortstop Mason Dunaway drove in JMU’s first run of the game with an RBI single.
The Spiders continued to rack up runs in the top of the sixth with Conklin hitting his second RBI of the game. Redshirt sophomore designated hitter Alden Mathes hit a two-RBI single, extending Richmond’s lead 9-1.
Redshirt junior first baseman Kyle Novak hit a two-out RBI triple in the bottom of the seventh — his 38th of the season and 33rd consecutive game reaching a base. JMU head coach Marlin Ikenberry said Novak will help the team out in the long run because he’s starting to figure things out offensively.
“He doesn’t strike out a lot,” Ikenberry said. “He fights and battles and he’ll work [pitch] counts. He’s a professional hitter and I enjoy watching him hit.”
Elbeery drove in Richmond’s 10th run of the game in the top of the ninth on an RBI single.
The Dukes had six different pitchers on the mound, one of whom was freshman pitcher Todd Mozoki. Mozoki made his second career start, throwing three strikeouts and allowing four runs. His first start was against Longwood on March 29 where he threw four strikeouts and allowed three hits.
Mozoki is now 1-1 this season. Richmond’s freshman pitcher Rob Ready was credited with the win, now 2-1 this season. He threw two strikeouts and allowed two hits. Ikenberry said Mozoki threw well except for when he was in 0-2 and 1-2 counts, adding that he threw the ball “right in the middle.”
“That’s something that you can’t do in college baseball,” Ikenberry said. “One thing with him was he got through three innings. That’s kind of what we wanted him to do.”
The Dukes travel to George Mason on Wednesday with the first pitch scheduled for 3 p.m. They return home Friday through Sunday for a three-game home stretch against William & Mary. The Spiders head back to Richmond for a three-game home series Friday through Sunday against George Washington.
Ikenberry said playing Wednesday is important for the team to get back on the field and shake off the loss — and that he’s looking forward to the three-game series against William & Mary.
Scoring Summary
1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9
UR (10 R 14 H 1 E) 3 1 0 2 0 3 0 0 1
JMU (2 R 8 H 1 E) 0 0 0 1 0 0 1 0 0
