The Dukes fell to the Bobcats of Quinnipiac 8-2 in game one of the series at Eagle Field, their first home loss of the season. The loss snaps a six-game winning streak.
It was a tough start to the game for the Diamond Dukes on Friday, allowing six runs in the first two innings with two errors in the second. JMU also struggled at the plate with four hits through five innings.
Quinnipiac continued to increase the gap in the sixth inning. Junior outfielder Anthony Donofrio hit a lead-off double. He stole home after sophomore infielder Julian Uejima stole second. Next at bat, senior infielder Sam LaChance doubled to center field driving Uejima in to score — extending Quinnipiac’s lead to six.
“The ball wasn’t dropping our way,” redshirt junior third baseman Trevon Dabney said. “They got a couple hits, [and] we just couldn’t get anything started.”
Quinnipiac’s pitching staff kept JMU from putting together a comeback, allowing only three hits through the last four innings.
Quinnipiac’s sophomore catcher Keegan O’Connor and junior outfielder Sean Swenson drove in the first two runs of the game in the top of the first.
Dabney put the Dukes on the board with a lead-off home run in the bottom of the first. Redshirt junior infielder Kyle Novak drove in an RBI to tie the game 2-2.
“They came out and they were swinging it, kind of punched us in the mouth a little bit,” Dabney said. “I was just trying to get something started, and [I] saw my pitch and I drove it out.”
Sophomore infielder Matt DeRosa drove in a run for Quinnipiac in the top of the second. This was followed by an RBI triple courtesy of Junior outfielder Anthony Donofrio. Senior infielder Kyle Maves and LaChance hit back-to-back RBI singles to make it a four-run game.
Redshirt sophomore shortstop Mason Dunaway got the JMU crowd going with a one-out double in the bottom of the sixth. Freshman catcher Justin Schiavone got on base with a two-out walk, but freshman infielder Ryan Dooley grounded out to end the inning.
One that was absent for most of the game was redshirt sophomore outfielder Chase DeLauter. In the bottom of the first, DeLauter was hit in the head by a 3-2 pitch. He went down for a few seconds as the ballpark stood in silence. He got up and continued on, scoring off the RBI from Novak later that inning.
In the top of the second, he collided with the center field wall going after a fly ball. He left the game under his own power. Freshman outfielder Bryce Suters filled in for DeLauter.
JMU head coach Marlin Ikenberry said on Feb. 7 that a lot of players on the team are able to fill in and play at other positions if needed.
“We have a lot of flexibility,” Ikenberry said. “We got some opportunities to have some guys move around and do some things if we need to if we get into a pinch.”
Suters went 3-for-4 from the plate in his fourth appearance this season. He said he had big shoes to fill replacing DeLauter, but that if he played his game, it would work out. Suters had his first-career hit earlier this week and said the week has been unreal.
“I’ve always dreamed about this, playing college baseball at JMU,” Suters said. “To have the week I’ve had so far, it’s really fun.”
The Dukes had seven hits total, three coming from Suters. Other hits came from Dabney, Dunaway, freshman infielder Fenwick Trimble and redshirt sophomore pitcher Jacob Steinberg.
Donofrio had three hits and three runs for Quinnipiac. Senior infielder Kyle Maves was 3-for-3 with two runs.
On the pitching staff, graduate pitcher Justin Showalter started for the Dukes — throwing one strikeout and allowing eight hits and six runs in 51 total pitches. Junior pitcher Brandyn Garcia threw 97 pitches for Quinnipiac, striking out four batters and allowing two runs.
The Dukes fall to 6-4 on the season; the Bobcats improve to 2-5. Game two of the series is Saturday at 2 p.m. Game three’s first pitch is set for Sunday at 1 p.m.
Dabney said the team mindset isn’t going to change in games two and three despite the loss. He said they’re going to “shoot this one off” and come back with the same intensity.
“Tomorrow, we’re going to come out even more aggressive,” Dabney said.
