JMU baseball dropped its second consecutive midweek matchup and first in-state loss of the year to Virginia Tech 7-5. The Dukes drop to 23-17 (8-8 Sun Belt) and the Hokies move to 24-14 (10-10 ACC).
Here’s what you need to know:
After going down 3-0 in the bottom of the third, the Dukes scored five unanswered runs in four innings off singles from graduate outfielder Jaylon Lee, redshirt senior first baseman Kyle Novak and freshman second baseman Mike Mancini, and a sacrifice fly from sophomore catcher Jason Schiavone, putting JMU up 5-3.
Virginia Tech scored four runs in the bottom of the eighth, giving the Hokies back a lead they didn’t relinquish. Sophomore second baseman Christian Martin scored off a balk; freshman catcher Brody Donay and freshman infielder Garrett Michel scored after graduate outfielder Chris Cannizzaro and junior outfielder Carson Jones were walked with the bases loaded. The Hokies scored the final run of the game off a single from freshman infielder Clay Grady, which scored graduate infielder David Bryant.
Graduate right-handed pitcher Jack Cone started for the Dukes. Cone pitched two hitless innings for the Dukes before being pulled for redshirt junior right-hander Sean Culkin. Sophomore right-handed pitcher Matt Leikus appeared for JMU as well and earned the loss after four innings pitched, allowing three runs and striking out six batters.
Up next for JMU is a weekend series against Appalachian State starting Friday at 6 p.m. Virginia Tech matches up with North Carolina for a three-game series starting Friday at 7 p.m.