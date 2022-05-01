The Dukes won 4-0 on Sunday to avoid the sweep against Presbyterian after dropping both Saturday games, 5-2 and 3-1, respectively.
This game started out slow offensively, with JMU’s sophomore right-hander Ryan Murphy having one of his best games this season. Murphy pitched eight innings, allowing no hits through seven. He struck out four batters before being relieved by redshirt junior right-hander Lliam Grubbs.
The Blue Hose deployed four pitchers Sunday. Starter senior right-handed pitcher Luke Matthews went five innings, allowed three runs — all earned — and struck out four batters. Matthews was replaced by senior right-hander Dorian Rorabek. The Blue Hose bullpen combined for six strikeouts.
JMU scored first in the fifth inning. A two-out, two-run RBI double from redshirt junior Trevon Dabney brought home redshirt freshman center fielder Grant Painter and freshman designated hitter Ryan Dooley. This was followed by a single from redshirt junior first baseman Kyle Novak that brought in Dabney, capping off a three-run fifth inning.
The Dukes struck again in the ninth: A double from freshman catcher Jason Schiavone brought Dooley home for the Dukes’ final run of the game.
The Dukes (24-20, 9-6 CAA) are back on the road for a conference matchup versus Towson on May 6 at 3 p.m. The Blue Hose (21-22, 8-7 Big South) host Charleston Southern the same day at 6 p.m.
Scoring Summary
1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9
JMU (4 R 8 H 1 E) 0 0 0 0 3 0 0 0 1
PC (0 R 2 H 1 E) 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
