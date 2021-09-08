“You don’t replace an All-American — you just don’t.”
Redshirt senior offensive lineman Liam Fornadel left JMU’s game against Morehead State on crutches in the second quarter. In the spring, Fornadel had elbow surgery midseason and was set to return in the fall, so the worry for the All-American after the game was high, JMU head coach Curt Cignetti said.
“I’m pretty concerned,” redshirt senior quarterback Cole Johnson said after the win against Morehead State. “[Fornadel is] an All-American guy for us, so I really hope he’s OK.”
On Monday, Cignetti said Fornadel is likely out for the whole season. He took a knee injury and had surgery Tuesday.”
“I really feel terrible for Liam,” Cignetti said. “Such a great guy, such a great player here … I just can’t even describe what I’m feeling.”
During the preseason, JMU was praised for its depth. In the short offseason, JMU made its defense stronger with additions such as redshirt senior defensive lineman Bryce Carter on the line and redshirt junior cornerback Jordan Swann as a depth player in the secondary. Offensively, JMU’s four-headed monster at running back grew to five along with freshman quarterback Billy Atkins and redshirt sophomore wide reciever Kevin Curry Jr., who propelled up the depth chart.
The only place of concern for the team was the offensive line. Aside from Fornadel and redshirt senior center J.T Timming, the line’s full of underclassmen.
“We still have a good offensive line,” Cignetti said. “We have three COVID freshmen starting on [the offensive line], but a COVID freshman to me is a second-year freshman because they got that year back.”
So, with an early shift in positions on the offensive line, what’s the first thing to focus on?
The answer: Cignetti said having players adjust and step up.
With the exception of Timming, the future of the line is now. The next oldest starter behind the center is redshirt sophomore offensive lineman Nick Kidwell, and behind him are freshmen.
“The whole is greater than the sum of its parts,” Cignetti said. “When we’re playing like we need to play, you know, we can be pretty darn good.”
Timming himself brings the much-needed experience to the young bunch. The six-year player made 11 appearances in 2019 before starting in all the spring games at center, and with the minutes he’s racked up over the years — plus a national championship game — he has the understanding to lead the future of the line.
“Timming is sort of like the grandfather of the group,” Cignetti said.
The player set to step up in Fornadel’s position is redshirt freshman Tyler Stephens. Stephens filled in for Fornadel in the spring when Fornadel went down with an injury, so he knows how the line works and the other players are familiar with his playing style.
“Tyler, I thought, did a really nice job in there,” Cignetti said. “He’s more than capable.”
Although a redshirt freshman, Stephens started in one game last season and made three appearances. He stepped in during the infamous Elon game, where JMU changed its coaching style at halftime and hasn’t looked back. Since then, as Kidwell said, he’s been a reliable and trustworthy face on the offensive line.
“We have the utmost confidence in Tyler Stephens,” Kidwell said. “Liam’s a great leader, but I feel like we won’t skip a beat with Tyler.”
Kidwell himself is another important name to note. Kidwell plays right tackle, and according to the depth chart, he’s the only non-freshman on that side of the field. Although only a redshirt sophomore, he has experience from last year plus an additional year with the redshirt freshman bunch.
“I’ve always been a pretty versatile guy,” Kidwell said. “[The offensive line has] always gotten together as a group on Wednesdays and Fridays, and we got some extra work in by ourselves, and I feel like that will really help us in the long run this year.”
Other names to note on the line are redshirt freshman Cole Potts, who has a wealth of experience at a young age. The Ohio native played in six games in the spring and made five starts in his true freshman season at right guard. Redshirt freshman Tyshawn Wyatt also made two appearances in the spring.
“Tyshawn is an ultra-talented guy,” Cignetti said. “[Wyatt] loves football, [and] football comes naturally to him.”
The offensive line is still young at the core and since they don’t have as much experience, they’ll need leadership as the season goes on. Timming is entering Saturday’s game against Maine as the only player above a sophomore — luckily for the Dukes, Johnson is behind center.
“Cole’s a really smart guy,” Kidwell said. “He puts us in a good position to be successful … I feel like that really helps us and takes the load off some of the younger guys.”
Johnson is a sixth-year player who’s seen the offensive line change consistently through his time as a Dukes. Fornadel was first on the depth chart at left tackle — that position covers the quarterback’s blind side — so JMU will need to have a younger player step up to protect Johnson.
Also on the leadership side, redshirt senior running back Percy Agyei-Obese practiced in pads for JMU this week after he “tweaked his hand,” Cignetti said, in training camp and sat out the season opener. JMU’s running back room tends to credit the offensive line, as redshirt sophomore running back Latrele Palmer does after games, and Agyei-Obese will be a familiar face to young players stepping under the Bridgeforth Stadium spotlight.
Cignetti said this chemistry isn’t only key for 2021 but also is in the years that follow. While the seniors will move on in life after their time at JMU, this offensive line is going to stick around for a long time — with the potential to only get better.
“We got good players [at the offensive line], they’re well-coached and they’re going to be just fine,” Cignetti said.
Fornadel’s injury isn’t one Cignetti and the rest of the program wanted to see, but the group is confident in themselves and ready for the road ahead in the present and future.
“With Potts, Kidwell and Wyatt, you got really three big, strong, physical guys,” Cignetti said. “We are doing the things we need to do to ensure that we have adequate depth to get through the season and then also players to develop in the future.”
