Despite half of the CAA now having opted out this season, five teams still remain in the hunt for an FCS playoff berth. With one week in the season remaining, Sports editor Savannah Reger explains who’s shaped to take a spot, and who will miss out.
Albany, New Hampshire and Stony Brook voluntarily opted out of the spring 2020 season. Rhode Island and William & Mary’s seasons came to a close by default over COVID-19 protocols in the respective programs. Elon’s last two games were postponed, but the Phoenix can't reschedule games due to time restraints, and Maine’s games have been cancelled because of other CAA teams opt-outs and won’t add any more matchups.
1. Delaware (4-0, 3-0 CAA)
The Blue Hens were the only CAA team in action April 10, on the road against in-state rival Delaware State. Delaware started fast and was unstoppable in the first half of play, scoring 24 points by halftime and shutting out the Hornets through the first 30 minutes of play. The Blue Hens tacked on another touchdown in the third, putting them up 31-0 before a touchdown by Delaware state cut the lead to 24. Although the Hornets put up another seven points in the fourth quarter, Delaware tacked on a field goal and cruised to a 34-14 victory.
Redshirts junior quarterback Nolan Henderson threw for 167 yards and one touchdown on the day, and wide receiver Thryrick Pitts caught five passes for 87 yards —his 16th straight game with a catch. Redshirt sophomore defensive back Noah Plack led the team with eight tackles in the game, and as a team Delaware’s scored in 17 consecutive quarters to contribute to the team’s 4-0 record.
Delaware continues to earn its No.1 spot in the CAA power rankings. The Blue Hens are explosive on both offense and defense and can score from all situations and spots on the field. While staying neck-in-neck with JMU for the top spot in the CAA, Delaware’s strength of schedule is better, and no matter if the contract ranked or not, it still pours down points. Delaware's biggest test yet comes Saturday as the Blue Hens travel to Villanova for a chance at the CAA North Division title — kickoff is at 1 p.m.
2. James Madison (4-0, 2-0 CAA)
The Dukes were off again this week, as their matchup with Elon was postponed due to COVID-19 protocols in the Phoenix’s program. Nonetheless, the No. 1 team in the country is still a beast and a team no one wants to face. JMU added a matchup with Richmond at home April 17, and if the game goes on as planned, the Dukes will have enough CAA games played to automatically qualify for the FCS playoffs. While No. 12 Richmond is no easy game, JMU will be fired up after another couple of weeks off, and the team knows the CAA is on the line. Besides, it’s the first game in Bridgeforth Stadium for JMU where students will be allowed in, and it’s against one of the Dukes’ biggest rivals. JMU kicks off against Richmond at 2 p.m. Saturday with a chance to capture the CAA South Division title and show everyone that despite its schedule, the Dukes are still the best team in FCS football.
3. Villanova (2-1, 2-1 CAA)
The Wildcats had another bye week April 10 due to their game against Albany being cancelled, but Villanova is still a strong contender in the CAA North Division. In its last game against Maine, Villanova stormed out, looking like the team that the preseason polls showed it would be. With a 44-17 win over the Black Bears, the Wildcats were scoring from everywhere on the field and firing on all cylinders. Villanova is playing its best football yet right now and is an experienced team. The Wildcats have gone deep in the quest for an FCS title before, and they know exactly how they need to play in order to go deep again. Villanova has to play its best football yet Saturday, when the Wildcats matchup with undefeated Delaware with the CAA North Division title on the line. Kick-off is at 1 p.m. in Villanova.
4. Richmond (3-0. 3-0 CAA)
Richmond isn’t the worst team in the CAA, but because no one else scheduled games for the final weekend of regular season FCS action, the Spiders come in last. For Richmond, it always seems to be JMU — the Spiders are placed first in the CAA South Division right now because the Dukes have one less game in hand. When it comes to these two rivals, though, nothing’s for certain. If JMU comes out slow against Richmond, the Spiders will win the division. If it’s the other way around, Richmond will have a long day ahead. The Spiders have all the offensive and defensive weapons they need to take down the Dukes: They’re 3-0 for a reason. If Richmond uses its weapons to its best potential, this will be a fun game. The Spiders meet the Dukes in Harrisonburg on April 17 at 2 p.m. for the biggest game of the year in the CAA South Division.
