Coming into the 2021 FCS spring season, it was known that all aspects of every team’s operations would be delicate. One positive test continues to pose the threat of postponing games and forcing programs to go on pause.
March 8, CAA Football announced JMU’s home game versus William & Mary had been postponed due to COVID-19 protocols within the Dukes’ program. However, JMU didn’t halt all operations yet, which was an encouraging sign at the time that more games may avoid being affected.
That positive outlook didn't last long, as a week later, CAA Football called off a second consecutive game for the Dukes — another home game against a different in-state rival, Richmond.
“CAA Football has announced that this Saturday’s football game between Richmond and James Madison in Harrisonburg, Va., has been postponed due to COVID-19 related protocols within the JMU program,” a JMU press release said. “James Madison has paused all football activities. A decision on rescheduling postponed games against William & Mary and Richmond will be made at a later date.”
JMU isn’t the first team to have multiple games altered in a shortened season. Over the course of the fall where most FBS teams competed, many had to deal with multiple weeklong breaks that brought on-the-fly scheduling and many debates regarding teams’ eligibility for conference titles and the College Football Playoff.
Ohio State was the most prominent school that found itself in a situation where many questioned if the Buckeyes should be rewarded for a much-shortened season that stemmed from COVID-19 pauses. OSU had three games canceled, including one against archrival Michigan, and ultimately finished the regular season with five games played. While the team qualified for the Big Ten championship game and went on to make a National Championship appearance, it drew controversy and signaled that the FCS would likely have to deal with similar cards.
The Dukes aren’t in the same position as the Buckeyes. JMU has played three games so far with one being a conference opponent. In order to qualify for the 2021 spring FCS playoffs as an at-large team, it needs to play four games. To represent the CAA as the automatic qualifier, it needs three conference games. This means the Dukes need one more game to qualify as an at-large and two more to have a chance as the CAA automatic bid.
As of now, the remainder of JMU’s schedule includes away trips to William & Mary and Richmond and a season-finale home battle versus Elon. The already affected games haven’t been officially rescheduled, but the process is ongoing with a small window to play rescheduled games.
“I’d prefer that we go ahead and play William & Mary since that’s the first game that we canceled,” Bourne said. “It’s very difficult giving up home games — that’s tough for us.”
The Tribe are 0-1 (0-1 CAA) following a close 21-14 loss to Richmond. However, if JMU and William & Mary or Richmond can’t agree to a new game date, the Dukes will look to schedule a team from the CAA's north division or another nonconference opponent. If the remaining regular-season schedule remains the same, the only Saturday available is April 17.
How it happened
In a Zoom call with local and state media, JMU Director of Athletics Jeff Bourne discussed the football program’s shutdown and two postponements. The week before the Elon game, Bourne said an individual showed symptoms of COVID-19.
“[The individual] was tested and we have since been able to trace it back and think that most of the subsequent outbreak took place in our locker room and worked its way in and around those student athletes around where his locker was that also happened to be, you know, a similar position on the team. And then this past week we had an outbreak in our second locker room, which we call — use the visiting team locker room and that facility then showed another outbreak.”
Bourne said the outbreak possibly came through a dorm hall, and once it broke into the team, the program wasn’t able to control it as quickly.
Bourne confirmed that a member of the coaching support staff tested positive as well. He said he's discouraged by the situation, but the program is taking notes from professional teams and how they handled COVID-19 outbreaks within their facilities.
When JMU football was paused, it didn’t let any student athletes in any of the facilities for three to four days. They go through testing each day to contain the spread of the virus, and if the program can control it, the Dukes hope to resume conditioning activities late this week.
Even before the outbreak, Bourne was confident in the protocols put in place by the team and praised the medical staff in its work with the student athletes.
“We’ve done things like separating our locker room where we use the locker room in the Athletic Performance Center," Bourne said. "We use the visiting team locker room and the stadium to separate different groups of student athletes in an attempt, at least, to prevent any form of outbreak or reduce if one does, in fact exist.”
Bourne said it takes a day for test results to come back and added that the number of positive cases increased as of Tuesday morning. After the round of tests Tuesday, 12 members of the program tested positive, and 16 are in quarantine from contact tracing.
However, during shutdown the program is using Antigen tests, which bring results in 10-15 minutes. If an athlete tests positive after that, they use a Polymerase Chain Reaction test that takes around one hour to get results.
As a result of the outbreak and potential continued increase in COVID-19 cases in the program, Bourne announced new protocols for the entire traveling party for all away games. The day JMU leaves campus for a game, every person in the program who travels will be tested using the Antigen test. Bourne estimated it’ll cost between $500-$600 total.
It’s a frustrating process that's hindered the teams that choose to play sports during the ongoing pandemic. For sports like football, the margin of error is slim, and whether or not teams breach that margin is out of their control.
“We are very much committed to finishing out the season,” Bourne said. “I feel like it’s the right thing to do for the young men in our program that have worked very hard and trained hard all season along with our coaching staff.”
