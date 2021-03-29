After another exciting week of games, including the No. 1 team in the country, JMU, returning to action, it’s time for another set of power rankings. It’s past the halfway point in the CAA football season, so down the stretch, every point matters to finish the season strong and make a playoff run.
Villanova and New Hampshire’s game was postponed because of COVID-19 protocols in New Hampshire’s program. Maine was on a bye week this past weekend.
1. Delaware (3-0, 3-0 CAA)
Coming off a bye week as a result of New Hampshire’s COVID-19 protocols, Delaware had to be good — they were playing No. 22 Rhode Island. Though the Rams attempted a comeback after getting behind early, the Blue Hens shut down any chance of that and rightfully retook the CAA North lead and No. 1 spot in power rankings. Redshirt senior running back Dejoun Lee picked up 221 yards in the win, while redshirt junior quarterback Nolan Henderson had 190 yards and two touchdowns and sophomore defensive end Chase McGowan had two sacks in the 35-21 win.
Delaware started scoring in the first quarter and never stopped. The Blue Hens had a touchdown in every quarter and dominated a Rhode Island team that seemed unstoppable heading into week six. Delaware has all the right pieces working at the right time, and right now, they’ll win the CAA North Division and should be No. 1 based on the quality of teams they beat and by the margin they’ve won by. The Blue Hens need to keep rolling at home against Albany on April 3. Kickoff is at noon.
𝙃𝙚 𝙂𝙤𝙣𝙚. 💨 @DejounL #BleedBlue302 #BlueHens pic.twitter.com/6Dx4cZHWuR— Delaware Football (@DelawareFB) March 27, 2021
2. James Madison (4-0, 2-0 CAA)
The Dukes played Saturday for the first time in three weeks and didn’t look like the team from the Elon or Robert Morris matchup — they looked like the 2019 JMU squad. JMU cruised past William & Mary 38-10 after dominating the game from start to finish, including a 21-point first quarter. Redshirt senior quarterback Cole Johnson started the game since redshirt junior quarterback Gage Moloney was unavailable and was an ace, throwing 189 yards. Freshman running back Kaelon Black led the team with 132 carries and redshirt senior running back Jawon Hamilton scored two touchdowns.
This Dukes team is the one to be worried about. Down numerous impactful players, JMU pulled out a powerful win, and was the team that many expected coming into the year. Now, William & Mary was out sophomore starting quarterback Hollis Mathis, but the Dukes still seemed unstoppable. The Dukes land at No. 2 because of their strength of schedule. William & Mary and Elon are not the toughest in the CAA South Division, but Delaware has the strength of schedule on its side. Though JMU’s strength of schedule isn’t the best, the Dukes’ have a playoff mindset right now, and JMU keeps that up, it will be hard to beat down the stretch. The Dukes’ toughest test yet comes Saturday at Richmond, kickoff is at noon.
Third-and-long? Not a problem for Kaelon Black.#GoDukes pic.twitter.com/3wVpGs9ryP— JMU Football (@JMUFootball) March 27, 2021
3. Richmond (3-0, 3-0 CAA)
The Spiders had a dominating win over CAA South Division opponent Elon on Saturday after a week off because of COVID-19. The game was Richmond’s from the start, putting up 14 points in the first quarter and 10 in the second, accounting for a 24-7 halftime lead. Though the Spiders came up short in the third, they added another touchdown in the fourth for a 31-17 win. Redshirt junior quarterback Joe Mancuso had 251 yards and two touchdowns and redshirt junior wide receiver Leroy Henley had eight catches for 88 yards.
Richmond looks better each week. Although they’re playing last place Elon, the Spiders still proved they’re a force to be reckoned with. Mancuso provides a spark in all situations and is the depth Richmond needs to succeed. The Spiders are quick in both the running and passing game, and on the defensive side, the defensive line serves as a brick wall, as Elon only had 21 yards rushing. Richmond is a solid, hard-going team and will need to be at the top of its game against James Madison on April 3 at noon.
Everybody in the end zone! @TLCII73 and the Spiders O-line escort @dykes_aaron over the goal line for the Richmond TD!Drive: 10 plays, 81 yards, 5:12 elapsed Spiders lead 21-7 midway through the 2nd quarter. #OneRichmond pic.twitter.com/M6hPWxxMuM— Richmond Spider Football (@Spiders_FB) March 27, 2021
4. Maine (3-0, 3-0 CAA)
Although on the bye week, Maine is still one of the top teams in the CAA North Division. The Black Bears are deep, productive on both sides of the ball and can fight back while down. In the victory over Stony Brook on March 20, Maine had to battle back while down to beat the Seawolves to overcome the deficit. Maine has weapons on offense, defense and the team doesn’t shy away from any challenge. The Black Bears are in the Top Five in power rankings again because they are hard to beat, gritty and hard-fought until the end. If Maine keeps up its top level of play, it will make the playoffs, but that starts with a win in its next contest, which is April 3 at home against Villanova, kick-off is at noon.
5. Rhode Island (3-1, 3-1)
Rhode Island fell to Delaware on Saturday and dropped to No. 5 in power rankings as a result. Although the Rams successfully downed Villanova and Albany in prior weeks, they couldn’t do the same with the No. 11 ranked team in the country. Rhode Island tried to mount a comeback against Delaware but ultimately, the weapons on the Blue Hens were too much. Senior linebacker Andre Blackett had a career-high 14 tackles and redshirt sophomore quarterback Brandon Robinson saw his most action of the season with 85 yards in the game.
Rhode Island has a tough game, to say the least, against Delaware. The Rams have been on point since the season started, but after a hard game against the Blue Hens, there are many questions to be answered. Redshirt junior quarterback Kasim Hill shared playing time with Robinson and the team will need to be better on offense if they want to have a chance to make and go far in the playoffs. If Rhode Island can answer its offensive questions and tighten up on the defense, it can make the FCS playoffs. The Rams have a big test April 3 against New Hampshire, coming off a long COVID-19 pause, at home at 1 p.m.
6. Villanova (1-1, 1-1 CAA)
The Wildcats, coming off the COVID-19 bye week because of New Hampshire’s protocols, need to be on their best game. The last time Villanova played was against Rhode Island on March 13 and it lost in overtime as the No. 6 team in the country. The Wildcats had a bye week and time to recuperate until their game against New Hampshire was postponed. Heading into the matchup with Maine this week, Villanova can’t be rusty. Both teams are coming in rested and unlike the Wildcats, Maine went into its bye week playing well. Villanova has weapons and it is a solid team, but it has to get back to the basics to regain momentum and get back into the race to win the CAA North Division. If the team bounces back, they will be a major threat in the CAA and the FCS. Villanova faces Maine on the road April 3 at noon.
7. William & Mary (1-2, 1-2 CAA)
William & Mary, plagued with injuries, had a tough loss to JMU on Saturday. Mathis and freshman running back Malachi Imoh were just some names on top of other injured players. William & Mary never had a chance against the Dukes, as JMU scored 21 points in the first quarter. On their first possession, the Tribe marched down the field and it looked like it would be an even game, but, they set up for a field goal and missed the kick. That gave JMU’s defense the momentum it needed, and it was all JMU from the first quarter on. Senior wide receiver Cole Blackman had 39 yards and senior quarterback Ted Hefter 128 yards and a touchdown.
William & Mary had a strand of bad luck when it came to injuries. The Tribe lost their starting quarterback and the CAA Rookie of the Week Saturday against the No. 1 team in the country. The Tribe have to learn to adapt without major players if they want to succeed. Yes, William & Mary lost, but the injuries to them make the team look different from the team when it’s healthy. The timetable for Mathis and Imoh is uncertain, but if they both come back, William & Mary could break playoff dreams in the CAA South Division. The Tribe plays at Elon on April 3 at 4 p.m. and hopes to add another win to their record.
8. Stony Brook (1-2, 1-2 CAA)
The Seawolves won their first game of the year Saturday against Albany, running past the Great Danes with a 21-7 win on the road. It was a defensive showing for the Seawolves, holding Albany to only seven points and shutting the Great Danes out in the first half. Redshirt senior quarterback Tyquell Fields threw for 58 yards and a touchdown, but the defensive statistics were better for the Seawolves. Redshirt sophomore linebacker Chris Campbell had 10 tackles on the day for Stony Brook while 17 different defensive players recorded a tackle.
Stony Brook got a much-needed win Saturday. The Seawolves were dominant from start to finish and their defense played on another level. Although unlikely, Stony Brook still has a shot at the CAA North Division, but they have to play this well in its last two games to be considered for the FCS playoffs. Stony Brook has much to improve and build upon to finish the spring season and into the offseason, as it enters its bye week and next plays April 10 at New Hampshire. Kickoff is set for noon.
🎥 | NOBODY was stopping Lawton on this one!#BelieveInTheSeawolves | #HOWL | #CAAFB pic.twitter.com/8iYOBS09Rp— Stony Brook Football (@StonyBrookFB) March 27, 2021
9. New Hampshire (0-1, 0-1 CAA)
Once again, the Wildcats are near the bottom of power rankings since they haven’t played a game in almost a month and it’s hard to tell what they look like. The only matchup New Hampshire’s had this season was its opener against Albany on March 6, where the Wildcats fell 24-20 and went on a long COVID-19 pause. People have forgotten about New Hampshire. The Wildcats are a good team with potential and were nationally ranked despite the pause in football activities. With the long pause, New Hampshire can’t be underrated or forgotten about because when they come back, they’ll make their presence known and will be ready to try and make a run at the CAA North Division crown. New Hampshire is scheduled to play Rhode Island on the road April 3, start time is set for 1 p.m.
10. Albany (1-3, 1-3 CAA)
The Great Danes fell to Stony Brook on Saturday 21-7 and Albany couldn’t get anything going the entire game. The team didn’t score any points by halftime, and although they were only down by a touchdown, by the time they scored in the third corner, the Seawolves already notched another touchdown and that left the Great Danes down still. Albany, scoreless in the fourth, fell to Stony Brook and its chances of making the playoffs went with it. Redshirt sophomore quarterback Jeff Undercluffler was sidelined with an injury, and without him, the Great Dane offense didn’t get far. Senior running back Karl Mofor had a big day despite the loss, notching 148 yards and had three receptions for 18 yards. Redshirt freshman defensive lineman Jared Verse led the way on the defense with 10 tackles.
With loss No. 3, Albany is pretty much out of the running for the playoffs and should shift its focus to finishing the season strong and building up for the fall. The Great Danes are young and getting opportunities to play now will be beneficial to Albany down the stretch and in the fall as the more experienced, the better. Although there was hope for the Great Danes after the week one win against New Hampshire, the team has fallen off the tracks since then and can’t fix its mistakes. Albany takes on Delaware on the road April 3 to look for the upset and its second win. Game time is noon.
11. Elon (1-5, 0-4 CAA)
The Phoenix dropped another contest Saturday, falling to Richmond 31-17 and dropping to 0-5 in conference play. The Phoenix looked like they had a chance at the start, down 14-7 after the first quarter, but they couldn’t keep up with the Spiders. Elon didn’t add anything to the scoreboard though before halftime. Richmond had a 24-7 lead at the half after a 10-point second quarter and although the Phoenix tried to battle back, the deficit was too much. Redshirt freshman quarterback Justin Allen threw for 198 yards and a touchdown in the loss and junior wide receiver Bryson Daughtry hauled in nine passes for 56 yards. Junior defensive back Cole Coleman led the Phoenix on defense with 12 tackles, six of them solo.
Elon is in developmental mode as it sits at the bottom of the CAA. Injuries can kill a team, and that’s what happened with Elon this spring. Allen had the highest passing total of the season for the Phoenix at 32, but the team is young and taking the opportunity to let learn and get experience playing at the college level, which is key for success down the line. In the fall, Elon will be hungry and ready for revenge against its CAA opponents, with all quarterbacks on track to be back and healthy. Elon continues its spring play returning home to face William & Mary on the Phoenix’s senior day April 3. Kickoff is 4 p.m.
Contact Savannah Reger at breezesports@gmail.com. For more sports coverage, follow the sports desk on Twitter @TheBreezeSports.