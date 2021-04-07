This past Saturday, only two CAA football teams competed —Maine and Villanova. Despite the lack of action, the FCS playoffs are quickly approaching, so when teams do make their return, they can’t be slow and have to be at their best game. Sports editor Savannah Reger explains who’s poised to make a run in week seven’s CAA power rankings.
Richmond, Elon and New Hampshire all had games postponed due to COVID-19 protocols, which in turn affected JMU, William & Mary and Rhode Island. Albany opted out of the 2020 spring season, and Delaware didn’t play as a result. Stony Brook was on its bye week, and New Hampshire also opted out of the 2020 spring season Tuesday.
1. Delaware (3-0, 3-0 CAA)
Missing in action last week, the Blue Hens still stay No. 1 in the power rankings. Delaware has been nothing short of dominant in its three games so far this season and is an all-around team. The Blue Hens have depth, and no matter who they play, they can’t seem to be stopped. Delaware shut out Maine and cruised past both Stony Brook and Rhode Island. The Blue Hens are rightfully atop the CAA North Division and the power rankings. They have lots of different scoring strategies, and their defense not only tackles hard, but it finds ways to force turnovers. Delaware is tough and, as the road to the playoffs continues, seems to be ready to go. The Blue Hens are in action April 10 against nonconference opponent Delaware State at 6 p.m on the road.
2. James Madison (4-0, 2-0 CAA)
The Dukes stay at No. 2 in the CAA power rankings since they also didn’t play this past weekend and their matchup with Richmond was postponed. Though right below Delaware due to the lack of strength of schedule, JMU can’t be taken lightly. In its game against William & Mary March 27, JMU looked like the 2020 championship runner-up team and was electrifying all over the field. If JMU continues to play hot and opportunistic, then it has the depth to go far in the playoffs again. The Dukes’ game against Elon for April 10 is postponed due to COVID-19 protocols, and JMU is looking for a new opponent at this time.
3. Villanova (2-1, 2-1 CAA)
The Wildcats cruised past Maine on Saturday, taking the road win 44-17. Villanova dominated Maine the first half, outsourcing the Black Bears 24-3 by the break. The Wildcats piled on more in the third quarter, adding another two touchdowns.
Maine’s 14-point fourth-quarter comeback attempt wasn’t enough to pass Villanova. Senior running back Justin Covington was a beast, scoring four touchdowns in the matchup, and senior linebacker Forrest Rhyne had a team-high eight tackles. Villanova had 428 yards of offense in the game, including 232 yards rushing.
With the win, Villanova showed why it was ranked so high to start the year. Though they had a slow start, the break seemed to be what the Wildcats needed to get their heads in the game and play to their full potential. Maine is a decent team, and the way Villanova shut the Black Bears down offensively and cruised through the defense made the Wildcats look dangerous. The Wildcats proved why they deserve No. 3 and are playoff hopefuls. Villanova is off this week after Albany opted out of the spring season and will play next against Delaware at home on April 17 at 1 p.m.
4. Richmond (3-0, 3-0 CAA)
Richmond had the chance to show if it was the real deal or not against JMU this past weekend, but COVID-19 protocols prevented that. The Spiders have a weak schedule against them, like JMU, but so far have shown they’ll give opponents a hard time. Richmond blew out Elon both times it played them and, between its receivers and running backs, can score from all over the field. The Spider’s defense is tough and one of the most underrated defenses in the CAA. Holding Elon to only 21-yards rushing last week was impressive. Although Richmond’s next contest is unknown, whoever it plays will have to be hot because when playing the Spiders, there’s no room for error.
5. Rhode Island (3-1, 3-1 CAA)
Although the Rams weren’t in action Saturday because of COVID-19 protocols in New Hampshire’s program, they’re still a contender and a spoiler in the CAA North Division. Stil in the FCS Top 25, Rhode Island is a team that nobody wants to play because of how quick and efficient its players are. After the loss to Delaware, Rhode Island has offensive questions to answer, and the defense has no choice but to be better. Allowing 35+ points to the Blue Hens, the Rams needed to make the plays to continue their playoff dreams and score more consistently to keep moving forward in the CAA. After the week off, Rhode Island plays Maine on April 10 at 1 p.m. at home to stay alive for a playoff spot.
6. Maine (2-2, 2-2 CAA)
Maine took a hard loss to Villanova on Saturday, only scoring three points in the first half in the 44-17 loss, and the fourth-quarter comeback came too late. After kicking a field goal in the first quarter, the Wildcats shut out the Black Bears for the next two quarters and, as a result, took a commanding 38-3 lead that Maine couldn’t come back from. Sophomore quarterback Joe Fagnano threw for 235 yards and freshman running back Freddie Brock had a career-high 88-yards on 14 attempts — good enough for CAA Rookie of the Week.
Maine is a mystery heading down the final stretch of the spring season. First, the Black Bears get blown out by Delaware. Then, the team wins its next two games to improve to 2-1 before dropping the contest against Villanova to go back to 500 win percentage. Maine needs an identity and it needs one fast. The Black Bears aren’t consistent, and depending on the day, one never knows if the offense is going to show up. While Maine is most likely out of the playoff picture, if it can figure itself out now, it’ll set itself up strong for the fall season with the young talent on the team. Maine plays Rhode Island on the road at 1 p.m. April 10.
7. Stony Brook (1-3, 1-3 CAA)
Stony Brook was on the bye week in week seven of CAA action, as COVID-19 didn’t affect its game. The Seawolves aren’t making the playoffs this spring but have lots of promise heading into the fall. The team’s young and doesn’t have experience, yet it still scores and still keeps CAA North Division opponents on their heels. The Seawolves had a strong win against Albany last weekend, and heading into the bye week, the Seawolves made a few adjustments, hopefully ahead of their matchup with New Hampshire. Stony Brook looks to win against a team that hasn’t played since week three and to finish the season strong. Game time is set for noon at New Hampshire on April 10.
8. William & Mary (2-2, 2-2 CAA)
The Tribe drew the short stick this season, as injuries buried them against JMU — a game which would’ve probably had a different outcome if not for missing players. William & Mary had two strong showings against Elon, taking down the Phoenix by large margins in both affairs. However, the Tribe had sophomore quarterback Hollis Mathis out to injury, as well as weapons on both sides of the ball out of commission. With the injuries, William & Mary isn’t the same team it was when the season started, and at third in the division and with two losses under its belt, it's out of the FCS playoffs. However, the Tribe can play spoiler, and if they get players back to finish the season, they’re dangerous to JMU and Richmond. William & Mary’s next contest is unknown due to COVID-19 protocols.
Elon (1-5, 0-4 CAA)
Elon was hit hard with injuries this spring, and now the Phoenix are dealing with COVID-19 protocols on top of that. Since Elon has so many injuries, it's been in rebuild mode all year, and this week off is no different. Younger players have had minutes this spring that usually they wouldn’t get the chance to have, and the development that comes from this is essential. In years to come, Elon will be a tough opponent. Players will have solid minutes and experience under their belts, and the coaching staff for the Phoenix will have more weapons in the fall, including when the injured players return. Elon is in rebuilding mode, but the potential for years to come is high. Like the rest of the CAA South Division, Elon’s games are to be determined due to COVID-19 protocols.
