In Week 4 of CAA action, seven teams made up four games and there were exciting results. This week in power rankings, let’s look at how the teams stack up before the halfway point of CAA play.
The matchup between JMU and William & Mary was postponed because of COVID-19 protocols in the JMU program, and the rescheduled date and time are unknown. New Hampshire was on the bye week Saturday.
1. Delaware (2-0, 2-0 CAA
After week four, Delaware is the No. 1 team in the CAA. The Blue Hens took down Stony Brook 31-3 Saturday in a dominant performance by the No. 19 team as of Sunday. After a 3-3 start in the first quarter, the game turned into all Delaware quickly with 14 points in the second quarter. The Blue Hens shut out the Seawolves in the second half while putting up 14 points of their own to improve to 2-0. Redshirt junior quarterback Nolan Hendersen had 215 yards after what looked like a knee injury in the first quarter, and redshirt freshman running back Mateo Vandamia showed how versatile he was, with a receiving touchdown and a fumble recovery score. Senior defensive back Andrew Pawlowski had a career day as well with nine tackles.
Delaware is tough and gritty, and its games so far show that. Through two weeks, the Blue Hens outscored their opponents 68-3 against Maine, which took down former No. 1 in the rankings, Albany, and Stony Brook, which gave No. 2 Villanova a run for its money. Through two games, Delaware’s the most complete around the ball, cohesive on offense and defense, and a front runner to win the North division. The Blue Hens face New Hampshire March 20 at noon on the road.
Keep 'em coming!@iam_chase12 with the scoop and big return to give the #BlueHens defense its fifth takeaway!#BleedBlue302 pic.twitter.com/tXlbYKBuzJ— Delaware Football (@DelawareFB) March 13, 2021
2. James Madison (3-0, 1-0 CAA)
How could JMU be No. 2 if it didn’t play on Saturday? Well, the Dukes are still 3-0. With Albany and Villanova losing over the weekend, JMU moved into the No. 2 spot by default. With the game against William & Mary still undecided for when it’s going to happen, the Dukes had time to look at the tape, rest and prepare for their battle against Richmond this coming weekend. Expect JMU to come out with energy on March 20, as the Dukes have had time to figure out what was missing, watch their opponent, and get redshirt junior quarterback Gage Moloney ready for a start. The Dukes should come out firing against Richmond in their CAA home opener March 20. Kick-off is at 4 p.m.
3. Richmond (2-0, 2-0 CAA)
The Spiders dominated Elon in their 38-14 victory, which put them at the top of the South Division. Richmond had a huge offensive showing, never slowing down against the Phoenix and the Spiders ultimately won win a statement win. The Spiders took a 14-7 lead after the first quarter and shut out Elon during the second and third. The Phoenix mustered a touchdown in the fourth, but overall didn’t show up to play, while Richmond did. Redshirt senior quarterback Joe Mancuso had three touchdowns and 189 yards while freshman wide receiver Jasiah Williams had a team-high six catches. The defense showed up for the Spiders on Saturday, accounting for three interceptions and holding the Phoenix to 72 yards rushing and 220 total yards of offense.
Richmond looked tough against Elon. The Spiders never let up, and Richmond is the team that should be first in CAA. The Spiders are together, cohesive and scoring with many different weapons. The Spiders’ defense has stepped up and allowed the offense to be efficient. Richmond is balanced and looks strong, and it needs to be in its best form when it plays JMU March 20. Kick-off is set for 4 p.m. in Harrisonburg.
🏈🕷 38, Elon 14That'll ice it. English walks it in from 2 yards out on 4th and goal to extend the lead and cap off a 15 play, 65 yard drive that ate up 9:35. 14 seconds remain#OneRichmond pic.twitter.com/k3jU78F3T7— Richmond Athletics (@SpiderAthletics) March 13, 2021
4. Villanova (1-1, 1-1 CAA)
The first losing team in the power rankings, Villanova suffered a hard loss to Rhode Island, 40-37 in overtime. The Wildcats were put together and cohesive offensively against the Rams, but the defense wasn’t where it needed to be. Villanova was down at half before scoring 17 in the third quarter alone to take the lead and was ahead by 3 in the final minute, but a big pickup by Rhode Island got it into field goal range and ultimately fell in overtime. Redshirt senior quarterback Daniel Smith threw for 116 yards in the loss and senior running back Justin Covington ran for 146 on the day.
Villanova is here because it’s still the No. 6 team in the nation as of Sunday, and still has the talent to go far. The offense put up 40 points on the day, and multiple players rushed for over 50 yards in the game. Villanova is still rusty, and it had been a long time since the Wildcats played at home. Villanova needs to figure out its identity and how to play fluently, but it’s still a major threat to win the North Division. The Wildcats can still throw and run even with the loss and have time to figure out how to grow as they enter their bye week, and prepare to play New Hampshire on March 27 at home, with kick-off is at 1 p.m.
Albany (1-1, 1-1 CAA)
Like Villanova, even with the loss, Albany remains in the Top 5. Between Albany and Maine, the rankings were a coin toss, but the Great Danes are the No. 13 team in the country as of Sunday, so they get the benefit of the doubt. Albany led after the first quarter, but the Black Bears took over in the second, dropping 17 points alone and taking the 17-13 lead. In the second half, whatever points Albany scored, Maine matched them and by the end the Great Danes couldn’t come back and spoil Maine’s home opener, losing 38-34. Senior running back Karl Mofor rushed for 155 yards on 30 attempts and redshirt sophomore quarterback Jeff Undercuffler threw for 137 yards.
Albany is still a threat in the North Division, despite the loss to Maine. The Great Danes are the same team that came back to beat New Hampshire on March 5, and just need to tighten up on both sides of the ball. Albany is young, the players are still learning, but it’s a team that can’t be taken lightly, even with the close loss. Teams know that when they play Albany, they’re getting a gritty team that will put up points and a defense that will pressure. If the Great Danes can tighten up and become more cohesive, they’lll be hard to beat. Albany takes on Rhode Island on March 20 at 1 p.m. in its home opener.
6. Maine (1-1, 1-1 CAA)
Maine is on the other side of the coin toss, but still had a major improvement from its game against Delaware. This Maine team looked like a different team when it played at home against Albany Saturday. Though the Black Bears had a slow start, they completely took control of the game. Although the Great Danes scored 17 in the second quarter, Maine still led at halftime and controlled Albany in the second half. Sophomore quarterback Joe Fagnano threw for 249 yards and four touchdowns, three of those touchdowns to senior wide receiver Andre Miller. Senior linebacker Deshawn Stevens led the way on the defense with 12 tackles.
Maine would be above Albany if it wasn’t shut out by Delaware on March 6. Albany lost the contest only by four points, but took down a CAA North favorite in New Hampshire in its first matchup of the season. Maine had loads of potential and the weapons to be a contender, but the Black Bear team against Albany and the Black Bear team against Delaware played differnt games. Maine needs to find an identity and grow as a unit in order to stay consistent and feared. The Black Bears hit the road March 20 for a matchup against Stony Brook, and kick-off is at noon.
Plenty of highlights to go around from today's win over UAlbany and we have them all right here for your viewing pleasure! ⤵️#BlackBearNation | #ChampionshipMentality | #CAAFB pic.twitter.com/pf3dgQbqBf— Maine Football (@BlackBearsFB) March 13, 2021
7. Rhode Island (1-0, 1-0 CAA)
Yes, Rhode Island did jump from No. 11 to No. 7 in one week. The Rams held the lead at halftime over No. 6 Villanova and scored from all across the board to get the 40-37 overtime win, their first win in CAA play in two years. Rhode Island outscored the Wildcats 21-14 in the first half, but let Villanova crawl back into the game in the third quarter, scoring 17 unanswered. The Rams were down by 10 in the fourth quarter, but made a big defensive stand and stormed back to get in scoring position with under a minute to go. Rhode Island kicked with 2 seconds left after the clock wound down, and took the ball second in overtime to score a touchdown after Villanova had a field goal. Redshirt freshman running back Kevin Brown Jr. finished with 141 yards and four touchdowns.
Rhode Island has improved since last season, but it still has lots to learn. The Rams have their quarterback in redshirt junior quarterback Kasim Hill and are a young team. Rhode Island had a good game, a great game even. However, the Rams need to stay disciplined, calm and collected to keep playing like this throughout their schedule. Rhode Island has the chance to do something special, but it’s a long road through the CAA North Division, and the team is inexperienced. Rhode Island hopes to keep the momentum going in Albany at 1 p.m. March 20.
8. New Hampshire (1-0, 1-0 CAA)
New Hampshire had a major drop in the rankings because of the bye week. The Wildcats can, and will, move up, but right now there’s only one game to judge them on and other teams proved over the weekend that they deserve to be high up, as well. New Hampshire had major weapons in both its offense and its defense and from watching the Wildcats one game against Albany, New Hampshire is tough. During this bye week, if the Wildcats tighten their offense and grow together as a team, they’ll be hard to beat. The Wildcats are a dark horse in the North Division right now, and after watching teams like Delaware and Maine, people may forget about New Hampshire, but that would be a big mistake. The Wildcats are back in action March 20 at home against Delaware at noon.
9. William & Mary (0-1, 0-1 CAA)
William & Mary drew the short end of the straw when falling in power rankings since it didn’t play this past weekend. The Tribe is a sleeper in the CAA South Division, and having a game agianst James Madison postponed doesn’t help the mentality. William & Mary need to toughen up heading down the stretch. In the Tribe’s one game against Richmond so far, it had a good, cohesive first half, but Richmond got the best of it to finish out the game March 6. William & Mary need to get gritty and score dirty plays and not focus on the pretty and clean ones. If the Tribe can sustain the same energy it came out with throughout the game, it’ll be an interesting team that may give the rest of the South Division problems. William & Mary continues its spring season schedule at home against Elon March 20 at 4 p.m.
10. Elon (1-4, 0-2 CAA)
After the loss to James Madison on March 6, Elon looked like it might challenge the South Division because of how close the game was against JMU, leading 17-3 at the half. In the Phoenix’s matchup with Richmond, they were a completely different group. Elon’s first quarter wasn’t bad but wasn’t anything compared to what it put up against JMU. Unlike the Dukes, Richmond ran right through Elon’s defense and scored two touchdowns in the first quarter compared to Elon’s seven. In the second and third the Phoenix were shut out, which cemented failing to score for two quarters as a pattern for Elon. By the fourth Richmond was up 24-7, and though Elon mustered another touchdown, the Spiders doubled that to cruise to a 38-14 win. Redshirt junior Jarquez Bizzell had 1.5 sacks in the contest while freshman quarterback JR Martin and redshirt freshman quarterback Justin Allen combined for 150 yards and two touchdowns.
Elon needs to get its head in the game if it wants to move up in the rankings. The Phoenix had a strong showing against JMU, yet played slow and sloppy against Richmond. Elon needs to treat every game like it’s against the No. 1 seed in the country if it wants to have a fighting chance in the South Division. Elon does have an extensive amount of injuries, but it’s still putting together drives and scoring points without its No. 1 and No. 2 quarterbacks. The Phoenix has what it takes to challenge in the South, it’s need to find an identity and play consistently. Elon has the weapons, it just needs to use them against William & Mary on the road at 4 p.m. March 20.
11. Stony Brook (0-2, 0-2 CAA)
Stony Brook is last in power rankings, as it should be. The Seawolves only put up three points on Delaware March 6 and didn’t put up a fight against the Blue Hens. The game looked to be a good one after the first, as it was slow, but both teams were tied 3-3. Delaware took off in the second quarter, notching 14 points alone in the second quarter. Delaware put more and more on the Seawolves, as the Blue Hens popped 14 more points on the scoreboard and won 31-3. Redshirt senior quarterback Tyquell Fields was injured early in the game, redshirt sophomore quarterback Joshua Zamot had 83 yards and redshirt junior defensive back Randy Pringle led a team-high seven tackles.
Stony Brook is a work in progress and it doesn’t help that it’s in a tough North Division. Zamot coming in will be will be an unknown element for the Seawolves, but the team needs to take the time to rebuild and develop the young Stony Brook team. Stony Brook has a tough road ahead of it in the North Division and with the little experience and depth it has, the Seawolves have a test ahead of them against Maine March 20 at home at noon.
Since the story was written, JMU and Richmond’s Week Five matchup has been postponed and will be rescheduled at a later date and time.
