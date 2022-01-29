About an hour before tipoff, JMU men’s basketball announced that graduate guard Takal Molson would miss the remainder of the Dukes’ 2021-22 campaign with a knee injury.
The Seton Hall transfer sported a tracksuit and stood behind the basket as the Dukes warmed up pregame and before the second half, walking with a slight limp. He wasn’t the only Duke missing from the lineup, as redshirt freshman guard Terrell Strickland missed his second-straight game Saturday as well.
With two typical contributors out, JMU head coach Mark Byington’s group needed to find pieces to step up. The typical core of starters — redshirt junior guard Vado Morse, graduate guard Charles Falden and redshirt freshman forward Justin Amadi — played, but they couldn’t sink their shots.
“You're missing those three best defensive guys,” Byington said. “We're trying to kind of figure out our team with what we are right now.”
With missing players, the lack of 3-point defense and shots not going its way, JMU dropped another contest at the Atlantic Union Bank Center on Saturday afternoon, this time to CAA preseason champion Delaware, 85-69.
“I mean, we're struggling right now,” Byington said. “I got a frustrated team, and I got to do a better job of helping them through it. We'll make a mistake and it leads into something else.”
Four minutes and 40 seconds: That’s the span in JMU’s game against Delaware that the Dukes didn’t sink a field goal. It’s how the team ended the first half and pretty much how the first 20 minutes of the contest went.
Since returning from their COVID-19 pause, the Dukes haven’t looked like the same team that beat U.Va., George Mason and Old Dominion. The full-court press turned into a half-court one, and the defense and offense aren’t synced.
JMU sank 36% of its field goals and 30% of its 3-pointers in the first half. Sitting at 10-for-28 and 3-for-10, respectively, anything the Dukes tried to shoot would clank the rim. For the visiting Blue Hens, it was the opposite.
Led by junior guard Ebby Asamoah — who had a team-high 15 points in the first half — Delaware made six 3-pointers compared to JMU’s three. Anytime the Dukes scored points, the Blue Hens charged back down court and made a 3-pointer. The scoring surge from the visiting squad resulted in a 43-34 halftime lead.
The second half was much of the same: Delaware buckets, both 3-pointers and points in the paint.
The only pro for the Dukes was how many fouls the Blue Hens committed. JMU visited the free-throw line 28 times, making 16. Despite the number of shots, redshirt freshman guard Terrence Edwards said that is still an area the Dukes need to improve, and it all comes back to practice.
“Just get back in the gym, get it back,” Edwards said. “[Get] right for the next game. That's all we can do.”
What didn’t help a struggling Dukes team was Delaware had just as many off the bench points as the home squad scored in total. While down at times, JMU’s bench is arguably one of the best in the conference because it scores a large sum of points. Since the Blue Hens did the same, JMU struggled to keep up.
A jolt of energy came back into JMU’s game by the hands of freshman guard Devon Savage. Lining up with Delaware, he jumped, batted a ball down that was sent into the air as a 3-point shot and it sailed into the net, resulting in a scream from the JMU faithful — it was the most alive AUBC was since tipoff.
But right as JMU got within six, the Blue Hens went on another hot streak. A 7-0 run with under three minutes to go made the game 78-64. From that point, it was smooth sailing for Delaware, which improved to 6-3 CAA with the win.
“This game had few positives,” Byington said. “Right now, we just let it weigh on us too much,, and we try to carry it around and we got to learn to be tougher and be able to get through mistakes and bad breaks.”
Despite the loss, Morse racked up 19 points, four rebounds and logged a team-high 36 minutes. Edwards was right at his toes with 17 points — tying his career-high for the third time in the last five games. The Dukes finished 7-for-22 on 3-pointers and 23-for-59 on field goals.
The Blue Hens had a good day despite the absence of graduate forward Dylan Painter. Asamoah finished with 30 points, six 3-pointers and was perfect at the line. Redshirt freshman forward Jyare Davis finished with 22 points.
JMU falls to 12-7 (3-5 CAA) and heads north Thursday to face Northeastern at 7 p.m. Delaware improves to 15-7 (6-3 CAA) and heads home to a matchup with Drexel on the same day with a 6 p.m. tip.
“You know, at the end of the day, you got to find a way to really work through all the injuries,” Morse said.
