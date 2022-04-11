JMU baseball’s star redshirt sophomore center fielder Chase DeLauter will miss at least three weeks with a broken foot, as first reported by Baseball America.
DeLauter played the first two games in the three-game series against the College of Charleston last weekend but missed the series finale on Sunday. Redshirt junior catcher Travis Reifsnider played in DeLauter’s spot in the outfield.
The center fielder led the team in batting average, holding a .437 with 31 runs — eight homers — and 35 RBIs with an .828 slug percentage.
DeLauter is projected to be a first round pick in the MLB draft, at No. 16 overall — the Cleveland Guardians' pick.
The original report from Baseball American said there’s a chance DeLauter could miss the remainder of the season. JMU plays its final game against UNCW on May 21.
The Diamond Dukes return home for a four-game home stretch, beginning with Maryland on Wednesday and a three-game series against Northeastern this weekend.
Contact the sports desk at breezesports@gmail.com. For more baseball coverage, follow the sports desk on Twitter @TheBreezeSports.