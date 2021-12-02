Weather Alert

...ENHANCED THREAT FOR THE SPREAD OF WILDFIRES FRIDAY... A period of gusty winds is forecast mainly between the Allegheny Front and Blue Ridge Mountains through Friday afternoon. The strongest winds are most likely along and within several miles east of higher mountain ridges. The winds are expected to peak in two rounds: one late this morning through early afternoon, and another tonight. Breezy conditions are expected to persist until mid afternoon Friday. As this occurs, relative humidity values will drop sharply tonight into Friday. The best chance for overlap between very low relative humidity and stronger winds will be over the higher terrain, though very dry antecedent conditions have caused fuels to become very dry which could result in a heightened risk for a more widespread risk of wildfire spread.