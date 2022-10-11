An intense defensive battle took place at Sentara Park on Sunday afternoon between JMU and South Alabama women’s soccer, as both continued to fight for the top positions in their respective Sun Belt divisions and maintain their undefeated conference records.
At the end of regulation, both teams remained scoreless, which gave JMU their 10th shutout of the season — one away from the program’s record.
“Coming into it, we knew that South Alabama was going to be a good team,” JMU redshirt senior defender Brittany Munson said. “We knew it was going to be a battle and we knew we were going to have the ball some and they were going to have the ball some. But at the end of the day we put our battle in, and although we didn’t win, we did just enough to get a tie.”
The first half consisted of a high intensity defensive battle and plenty of fouls. The Dukes had some offensive chances due to fouls in the Jaguars’ defensive third. Redshirt sophomore Alba Fernandez had one of JMU’s closest attempts as the ball just grazed the crossbar early in the first half.
The Jaguars had one of their first chances on goal in the 24’ after a shot from fifth year midfielder Danielle Fuentes, but they remained scoreless after the shot went wide.
The Jaguars had another opportunity after Munson fouled South Alabama’s fifth year midfielder Morgan Cross just outside the box in the 33’. The freekick floated to graduate student defender Abby Jacobs who shot just wide of the Dukes’ goal.
The Dukes knew coming into the game that it was going to be a defensive-heavy match.
“Every game we know we have to focus in on team-defending and making sure our lines are connected,” Munson said. “We knew that South Alabama was a great team attacking wise. I think we did a good job with team-defending overall.”
JMU redshirt senior goalkeeper Alexandra Blom had her first true save of the day in the 39th minute after Imane Addai fired one towards the net.
The Dukes continued to work hard defensively as the Jaguars pressed the defense hard in the final 5 minutes of the half. Sophomore forward Amanda Attanasi blocked a crucial South Alabama shot in the final two minutes of the first half.
After a defensive error from the Dukes early in the second half, forward Monique Gray had an open chance on goal in the 53’ but missed high. The Jaguars worked to press the Dukes hard in their defensive half of the field during the second half, causing JMU to work harder out of their back line.
An outstanding save was made by Alexandra Blom after a close call from the Jaguars in the 67’ off another corner kick. The Dukes’ defense continues to fight to remain scoreless. Munson continued to work with great defensive position and skill after defending and blocking a shot from Jaguars’ Sydney Ham in the 72’.
The Jaguars had another near goal after a ball that Blom dove for hit the post and bounced back across the call but never crossed the line in the 83’.
“South Alabama has a really good front line, and even though we allowed around 15 shots, we really only gave up two or three good chances,” JMU assistant coach Devin Zvosec said. “Very proud of our women in that effort, and very proud of our goalkeeper Alex Blom for stepping up and making two massive saves.”
The teams ended regulation in a draw, leaving South Alabama 7-1-6 (3-0-3 Sun Belt) and James Madison 8-2-4 (4-0-2 Sun Belt). The Jaguars finished with 15 shots while the Dukes had 11.
“We have to be able to create more chances to score,” JMU head coach Joshua Walters Sr. said on Sept. 22 after JMU’s 1-0 win against Old Dominion.
The Dukes will next go head-to-head against Marshall on Oct. 14 in Huntington, West Virginia.
“I am really proud of the effort our [players] put in today from the attacking to defending,” Zvosec said. “I think our goal should be to continue to get 1% better every day. We’re down to our last four games so how can we step it up another gear attacking and defending. If we can do that, we’ll finish the season really strong.”