Dave Rinker announced his retirement from coaching JMU cross country Friday morning, per press release. Rinker has been the head coach for 23 years.
Rinker became JMU’s head coach in 1999-2000. In his first year, he was named the Colonial Athletic Association women's cross country Coach of the Year and led the men's team to third place in the NCAA regionals.
Rinker said “it has been a GREAT RUN” and thanked director of athletics Jeff Bourne for giving him the opportunity to coach the Dukes.
Rinker graduated from JMU in 1977 with a degree in business education. Before coaching the Dukes, he coached at Blacksburg High School from 1977-84. From 1984-99, he coached at Brevard University and served as director of athletics.
JMU has not announced a replacement for Rinker. Per the press release, JMU will begin a national search for a new cross country coach.
