The Dukes came into this game red hot, winning seven of their last eight, looking to close out their Quinnipiac series with a win. They did just that, downing the Bobcats in a 19-1 blowout.
Pitching stole the show early. Through three innings, there were only two hits by the Bobcats and none by JMU. Senior left hander Liam McDonnell had four of his fivestrikeouts through three innings to keep the Dukes in it while their hitting lacked.
Quinnipiac’s right hander Mason Ulsh shut out JMU through his first three innings, allowing zero hits, picking up twostrikeouts in the process. He was replaced by senior left hander Anthony Ambrosino in the fifth. Ulsh finished with five strikeouts.
The momentum began to swing in the Dukes’ favor following an RBI by junior outfielder Carson Bell in the bottom of the fourth. It was the first run of the game and started a strong string of innings for the Dukes. The fifth opened with a homer to left field by sophomore second baseman Jalen Buster, followed by a double by sophomore shortstop Mason Dunaway. An RBI single by junior first baseman Kyle Novak and an RBI double by sophomore designated hitter Jacob Steinburg closed out the inning and gave the Dukes a 4-0 lead after five.
The Dukes’ dominance continued into the sixth. With the bases loaded, Dunaway hit another double to left and brought two runners home.
Dunaway said he went for the ball “early and often,” which he said led him to a great game. Dunaway said he’s been working to stay right of center.
“Especially last year, a lot of times, I was kind of opening up, trying to pull everything,” Dunaway said. “This year I'm just working on looking middle way and going with it.”
A wild pitch that brought junior center fielder Trevon Dabney home was followed by an RBI single to bring Dunaway home, giving the Dukes an 8-0 lead after six.
The Dukes’ hitting in the later innings also caused some trouble for the Bobcats’ bullpen. Quinnipiac struggled to find consistency on the mound, pulling Ulsh in the fifth. The Bobcats went through six more pitchers in the next two innings, with only one pitching a full inning, and allowed a total of 16 runs across the six of them.
The Bobcats got on the board in the seventh. This didn’t catalyze a comeback, as the Dukes put up 11 runs in the seventh.
Carson Bell’s RBI single brought home freshman infielder Ryan Dooley, and freshman third baseman Casey Smith’s RBI double scored another run. With the bases loaded, Dabney hit a grand slam to left field, his second of the year, tying a record. This inning also marked the first 10-plus-run inning since the Dukes put up 11 runs in the third inning against Longwood in April 2017.
Dabney said it was a matter of “seeing the ball and hitting it … finding [his] approach and sticking to it.”
The absence of redshirt sophomore center fiedler Chase DeLauter might not have been evident in the box score, but the team said they surely felt it.
Dabney, who replaced Delauter in centerfield today, spoke of his importance in the game.
“Chase has a huge impact on the team, not just what he does with his bat but just being such a vocal leader,” Dabney said.
In Friday’s matchup against Quinnipiac, DeLauter was hit in the head by a pitch and ran into the outfield wall before being taken out of the game. Head coach Marlin Ikenberry said DeLauter is “day-to-day” at this point.
The Dukes (8-4) head to Knoxville next week to take on Tennessee (10-1) as they look to extend their hot streak against a tough SEC opponent.
