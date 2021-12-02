“It’s the best feeling I’ve ever had in my life.”
Redshirt senior quarterback Cole Johnson stood on the sidelines, arm-and-arm with the Dukes in Frisco, Texas. With eight seconds remaining and Youngstown State down, the Penguins rushed the JMU offensive line for a loss of two yards, but it didn’t matter — after the next play, the Dukes were the 2016 national champions.
Then JMU quarterback Bryan Schor (2014-17) and then head coach Mike Houston (2016-18) stood on the stage as the Toyota Stadium blasted purple and gold confetti onto the field. Houston gave a victory speech, Schor screamed as he held the FCS championship trophy in the air and Johnson stood on the field with his eyes locked on the hardware.
While the quarterback soaked in the best feeling he said he’s ever had, the freshman had a long road ahead of him to get to where Schor was, battling former JMU quarterbacks Ben DiNucci (2018-19) and Gage Moloney (2017-21) in the process.
Now, as the FCS playoffs are set to begin Saturday in Johnson’s and JMU’s final run at the FCS national title, the path to Frisco resembles the 2016 journey.
“As a guy who's been here many years, really all I want is that national championship,” Johnson said. “The only thing I care about is the national championship.”
Comparing the 2016 season and now, the similarities pop out of the stat sheets; both the 2016 and 2021 teams opened with a win at home against Morehead State and had one loss during their respective seasons.
Injuries also headlined both seasons. Schor was hurt while playing against Villanova, and Johnson then entered his first collegiate game to play in place of him. Both teams have young offensive lines that were, and are, constantly changing, with experienced defenses searching for identities.
Unlike now, when JMU won the championship title in 2016, new faces proved to make a difference.
Johnson was a true freshman then but is a redshirt senior now, leading the team through a bracket he’s very familiar with. While it was the quarterback’s first year in Harrisonburg, he wasn’t the only one who was new to the system — Houston was, too.
Looking back on that, Houston had nothing but praise for Johnson, what he’s accomplished and what he does week in, week out for the Dukes.
“[Johnson] always had a great work ethic,” Houston said. “He’s extremely intelligent, his character is very coachable … He’s what every coach wants to coach.”
While new to the system, it didn’t take Houston long to learn what it meant to play in the CAA — that is, there's no off week. The East Carolina current head coach said two games were turning points that season: The loss to North Carolina and the road win against New Hampshire.
“I think early in the year, the loss to North Carolina was good for us,” Houston said. “Everybody hates losing, but sometimes you can use it as a great teaching tool.”
Houston said that while it was a hard loss to the Tar Heels, the team learned a lot about themselves heading into conference play. Then, the Dukes had a 42-12 lead with 10 minutes to go against the Wildcats, and New Hampshire crawled back. The Wildcats put up 27 points in the fourth quarter and almost came back against the No. 6 team at the time, falling just short enough for JMU to take the game 42-39.
“We made a lot of mistakes,” Houston said. “We turned the ball over, we mismanaged an onside kick … The reason I say that’s a turning point, just like with North Carolina, it kind of got [the players'] attention. When you have a team playing at such a high level as that group was, sometimes you can get a little too confident, and I thought that that was a reality check.”
Sound familiar? The Dukes defeated New Hampshire on the road this past season, but it wasn’t before the Wildcats came back and were on the verge of tying the game — redshirt junior linebacker Diamonte Tucker-Dorsey came up with the game-sealing interception.
In 2021, Johnson said the Villanova loss was a turning point for the Dukes as they recovered from injuries and the loss.
“Definitely after the Villanova game, I think a lot of guys locked in,” Johnson said. “Schor actually told me, ‘I almost wish we had a loss my 2017 year because it makes you focus on the things you’re doing wrong and lock back in.’”
Even though JMU almost had a midseason fall in the rankings, Houston said the Villanova loss gave them confidence for the postseason. It let them know they could handle it.
“I thought, really, from that moment on, our team just played so well down the stretch,” Houston said. “When we met them in the playoffs, we dominated … It was ... a [58-point] win, and from that moment on, I knew we had a chance to win a national championship.”
Five years ago, JMU entered the playoffs as the No. 4 seed, resulting in two home and road games after its bye week. The Dukes were on the left side of the bracket, matching up with the No. 1, 5 and 8 seeds. In 2021, JMU’s the No. 3 seed and is on the right side of the bracket, battling with the No. 2, 6 and 7 teams.
Despite the opposite sides, the home games match up with the championship year — if JMU went all the way, it would host the second-round game and the quarterfinals, and then it would hit the road for the semifinals and the national championship.
In 2016, JMU matched up with New Hampshire in the second round and Sam Houston State in the quarterfinals. While fans won’t see a rematch against a CAA rival unless the Dukes reach Frisco, the Southeastern Louisiana game parallels JMU's 2016 win over the Bearkats.
Both Sam Houston and Southeastern Louisiana have the top-rate FCS offenses heading to JMU for the playoffs; the Bearkats couldn’t handle the cold and faced a stone-cold JMU defense.
“[Sam Houston] came into the game the No. 1 scoring offense in the country,” Houston said. “We ended up seeded ahead of them, but our kids came into that game on a mission. It was one of those nights where you played lights out.”
JMU head coach Curt Cignetti said the Dukes have watched film and are ready for the first real FCS playoff game since 2019.
“Right now, the kids are excited to play,” Cignetti said. “It’s all out there for the taking.”
Then comes the Fargodome.
The only team to beat the crown jewel of the FCS in Fargo, North Dakota? That would be the 2016 JMU team that headed into arguably one of the toughest places to play in the FCS for a date with the Bison of North Dakota State.
That win sent the Dukes to the title game, and despite there being one more game until the national championship, to fans, that one felt like the win of wins.
“I think we all understood we had a shot [to win],” Houston said. “North Dakota State’s a great program, and at that point, they had been on such a run and nobody had come close to beating them in the dome."
JMU has to win in both its second round and quarterfinal matchups to advance to the semifinals, but if it does, the Dukes are possibly heading back to North Dakota State to battle for a national championship berth.
“That [NDSU] win is one of the top wins in my coaching career,” Houston said. “It was a such a ‘Nobody had done it … It was probably the moment.”
How did JMU get through that game with a win despite the crowd's atmosphere? It was a mix of hand signals and "max volume" simulated noise at practice, Houston said — loud enough for many finals-week studiers to hear.
“[The Fargodome] was so loud it almost hurt your ears,” Houston said. “The first snap of the game, most of our offensive kids had no idea what the play call was.”
When asked if he felt any sense of deja vu heading into this year's final playoff run, Johnson said he doesn’t see it but is instead looking at what lies ahead for the Dukes.
"It’s just getting [the players] to understand how important each and every play is in the playoffs,” Johnson said. “You can’t take any rep off because these reps matter so much more."
