A small sprinkle of rain was just starting to fall in Harrisonburg when JMU football head coach Curt Cignetti shared an announcement on Twitter.
“I was blessed to have a great Dad! He inspired me and so many others,” the head coach wrote the morning of Sept. 10, “Love you Dad! Rest in peace.”
The announcement of Frank Cignetti Sr.’s death came as a surprise to the JMU fanbase, but Cignetti coached the Dukes later that day during their second home game against Norfolk State. Following the 63-7 blowout victory, he pointed out one connection between his own coaching career and his father’s.
JMU and Norfolk State agreed to a shortened fourth quarter. Cignetti said it reminded him of when Frank Cignetti Sr. coached with a running clock during the 1967 Pitt versus Notre Dame football game.
“So ironic,” Curt said thinking of the memory following the Norfolk State postgame press conference, “but it’s also ironic that he would choose to pass when my brother and I both have open weeks. So he planned that one pretty good.”
While fans enjoyed the victory to open the Dukes’ season at 2-0, the players had a little more than the action on the field on their minds — they wanted to win for their head coach and for Frank Sr., to honor the mark both have left on the college football world.
“Everyone just wanted to rally and play for [Curt and] play for his dad,” graduate running back and JMU captain Percy Agyei-Obese said, “and just get this win for both of them.”
Frank Sr. formerly helmed the West Virginia University (17-27) and Indiana University of Pennsylvania (IUP) (182-50-1) football programs, compiling a career record as a head coach of 199-77-1 in 24 seasons. He played as a wide receiver at IUP in the late 1950s before beginning his coaching career. Eventually, the College Football Hall of Fame inducted Frank Sr. in 2013. He remains one of the top 50 winningest college football head coaches.
Curt described his father as critical when it came to football, joking that had Frank Sr. watched Saturday’s game, the late head coach would’ve taken notes to share with the Dukes in the locker room.
“He would have had seven or eight things on his notepad that we could have done better tonight,” Curt said. “But I will, too, so it’s good.”
The Cignetti family’s roots are deep within college football, with Curt at JMU and his younger brother, Frank Cignetti Jr., working as the offensive coordinator at Pitt. When Curt began his journey as a head coach, he said, he didn’t even tell his father. He instead waited for IUP to announce his role later on.
Curt said he always wanted to eventually become a head football coach — that was his dream career. Frank Sr. did get to watch his elder son coach multiple times, mostly before Curt came to JMU.
Curt said he’d been “passed up” by a few schools when applying for a coordinator position, but his desire to be a head coach didn’t falter — eventually, he successfully made that jump. Curt led IUP to 13 NCAA Division II playoff appearances as its head coach. He said Frank Sr., being a critical coach, wanted to share his ideas and thoughts with Curt, even if Curt wasn’t interested in hearing it.
“You know, sometimes I wasn’t the best at taking constructive criticism,” Curt said with a small laugh.
Frank Sr. had battled a rare form of cancer since Curt was in high school, but attended his sons’ games when he could, Curt said. Although the late Cignetti only attended one JMU game, Curt said he still raved about the program. The Dukes said they all felt the impact Frank Sr. had on Curt and the program.
“He was always so complimentary of our team here, so complimentary of how we played,” Curt said. “But, you know, my dad influenced so many people. [He’s] kind of a legend, really, back where he spent most of his life and was really a good person.”
Curt and Frank Jr. both helped lead their respective teams to victory during their season openers: JMU’s 44-7 win over Middle Tennessee and Pitt’s 38-31 win over West Virginia in the 2022 “Backyard Brawl.” It was the last weekend of college football Frank Sr. saw.
While the JMU players enjoyed the touchdowns and the streamers raining down across Bridgeforth, they said their hearts were focused on playing the best football they could.
All to make Frank Sr. proud.
“I mean, hearing the news this morning kind of hurt a little bit, knowing what [Curt] was going through, really,” redshirt junior offensive lineman Nick Kidwell said. “I know that he was coaching with a heavy heart today. So, we just knew we had to get the job done for them.”