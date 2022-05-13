JMU cross country released its 2022 schedule Thursday morning, announced by now-retired head coach Dave Rinker.
The season kicks off with the Spider Alumni Open on Sep. 3 in Richmond, Virginia. The Dukes will host their annual home meet — the JMU Invitational — on Sep. 16 in New Market. JMU travels to Bethlehem, Pennsylvania, for the Paul Short Run on Sept. 30.
The ECAC championship meet will take place Oct. 14 in Bronx, New York. The Dukes travel to Mobile, Alabama, for the Sun Belt Conference Championship on Oct. 29.
NCAA Regionals is set for Nov. 11 in Louisville, Kentucky. The NCAA Championship will end the 2022 season Nov. 19 in Stillwater, Oklahoma.
Full Schedule
Sept. 3 at Spider Alumni Open
Sept. 16 at JMU Invitational
Sept. 30 at Paul Short Run
Oct. 14 ECAC Championships
Oct. 29 Sun Belt Championships
Nov. 11 NCAA Regional Championships
Nov. 19 NCAA Championships
