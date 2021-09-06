JMU cross country competed in its first meet of the 2021 season Saturday in the Spider Alumni Meet hosted by Richmond. The Dukes placed third out of eight teams, only trailing first and second-place U. Va. and Richmond, respectively.
Sophomore Miranda Stanhope led the Dukes in the two-mile race, securing a first-place finish with a time of 10:49. This was Stanhope’s third career collegiate meet, and she’s been JMU’s top finisher in all three.
Senior Brooke Manion finished second highest for the Dukes, placing sixth overall with a time of 11:04. The other top finishers for JMU include sophomore Maddy Hesler (13th, 11:25), sophomore Clare Morelli (16th, 11:36) and sophomore McKenzi Watkins (22nd, 11:45).
Riley Schindel was JMU’s highest-finishing freshman, placing 28th with a time of 11:57. Freshmen Sierra Puleo and Mary Milby placed 39th and 51st with times of 12:17 and 12:41, respectively.
Next up for the Dukes is the JMU Invitational at New Market Battlefield on Sept. 17. The Dukes then travel to Pennsylvania for its next two meets, the Paul Short Invitational on Oct. 1 and the Penn State Open on Oct. 15.
