One of the benefits of JMU’s move to the Sun Belt Conference two years ago was a broadcasting deal with ESPN. The transition allowed for better equipment, a larger audience and a more recognizable name. However, the broadcasting crew for the past few years has been operating, for the most part, out of a van. Even after the Sun Belt jump, JMU still wasn’t up to par with the standard of high-end sports broadcasting — until now.
Debuting this fall in the Atlantic Union Bank Center is a brand-new control room for the ESPN broadcasts that the JMU Sports Network team will use to broadcast nearly every JMU athletic event live on ESPN+. The project cost around $1 million, Assistant Athletic Director for Communications Kevin Warner said, but it was a “significant need” in order to meet ESPN’s standards.
Warner said JMU started looking into an expanded broadcast system five years ago. At the time, the campus network infrastructure wasn’t able to handle it and it was cost prohibitive, but Warner knew this was where college athletics was headed.
“As TV environments have evolved, doing your own broadcast is really kind of the way things have gone, and I wanted to put us in the best position to be able to do that,” Warner said.
So when JMU began to reevaluate its broadcast facilities ahead of the move to ESPN, Warner said he knew expansion would be the best option, especially now that JMU’s network infrastructure can handle it due to the telecom office improving the system over time.
The Sun Belt put the department in contact with Alpha Video, which worked with other schools previously on similar projects. JMU was particularly interested in Alpha’s project with Temple, which has a fiber-connected central control room, just like the one in AUBC now.
Moving the production to a set location instead of operating in a van helps cut down on labor costs and limits “wear and tear” on equipment, according to director of JMU broadcast services Curt Dudley. The production team will also have more time on their hands because it won’t have to worry about moving said equipment, setting it up and then tearing it down again. They can instead use their time to improve the production itself, either in preparation with the likes of graphics and storylines or just in the case of even getting additional stories or pregame videos, Dudley said.
“Those are the main areas I think this will have a big impact on, which it means that when we finish a game, you know, at football or whether it’s at Sentara Park or over at Memorial Park, then you don’t have to spend all night kind of bringing all that stuff and securing it once again,” Dudley said.
Nobody is better versed in the new broadcast room than JMU’s Director of Live Productions Kelly Bowmaster, who Warner called “an expert in what he does.” Bowmaster is the mastermind behind everything a fan sees on their television when watching a JMU game.
“This is it, man. We used to say ‘We’re doing the same thing ESPN is doing but just to scale, like we’re just a little bit smaller’ but now this is it,” Bowmaster said, gleaming as he pointed out the replay monitor, stations for graphics, audio, directors, producers and more. “This is the same, if not better, than a lot of what they’ll call ‘bread truck’ productions that have this or less in their truck, putting on the show. State of the art is a thing, but it’s definitely top of the industry.”
Bowmaster and Dudley also front the JMU Sports Network practicum that sports communication minors can take as an accredited class. All broadcasts on ESPN+ outside of football and basketball are 100% student run. Bowmaster stressed just how important the new control room is to students, even saying “You can get a job anywhere” if a student learns the ins and outs of the new technology.
“Don’t underestimate what this is,” Bowmaster said. “If you even get half a grasp on any of this, you are a whole working year, if not two working years, ahead of anybody.”
JMU Sports Network puts students directly into the real world of sports broadcasting right away. Bowmaster said he thinks his program gives students more hands-on experience than anywhere else, stating that “there’s no internship that’s going to let you touch as many buttons and get as involved.” The updated control room will help students in the program get more experience with industry-standard technology. Warner added that working at JMU could help students get positions at other schools.
“We rely on students quite a bit, and this is just one more example where we can provide really good opportunities to a student and they can make a career out of what they would learn with us,” Warner said. “We’re not the only school in the country that’s building these broadcast network infrastructures and that takes people to run it. And so you could come and get good experience and find a real job after that.”
Warner added that JMU Athletics is having further conversations with the School of Media Arts & Design about potentially making sports broadcasting an integral part of the SMAD curriculum.
“We’re not there yet, but we’re having those conversations right now with the SMAD leadership of ‘How could we work together here?’” Warner said.
As for JMU Sports Network, Bowmaster and Dudley have been managing the program since it was called Madizone, which was established in 2012. JMU belonged to the then-Colonial Athletic Association (CAA) back then, and the games were broadcast on a website rather than streamed on a major platform such as ESPN. Dudley called the progression “an evolutionary process” and mentioned there were conversations around JMU investing more into JMU Sports Network around 2010-11, but it “wasn’t quite in a situation to do that” just yet.
“Now with ESPN+, everything that we do, we know is going to be seen by a lot of eyeballs when we weren’t necessarily sure about that in years past,” Dudley said.
However, with the move to the Sun Belt and the ESPN deal that coincides with it, it was as good a time as ever to update the program.
“Of course, when the Sun Belt comes along and ESPN+ as part of that contract you know, that pushes that needle along pretty quickly,” Dudley said.
Dudley and Bowmaster said they recognize the financial returns that now apply to being in a competitive non-autonomous conference. With all the attention JMU is putting into JMU Sports Network, Dudley said the expectations “put pressure” on the staff to develop a consistent and impressive product.
On the other hand, Bowmaster said he is looking at how JMU Sports Network can run with this opportunity.
“We’re on ESPN. We’ve got their graphics. We’ve got their resources, support and branding, so how can we pick that up and really run with it?” Bowmaster asked. “So administration was like ‘We got to flip the page and invest in the product’ because we want to do more, so they made a choice to invest in all this equipment.”
After a rebrand a few years back and a move to the Sun Belt, JMU is evidently taking notice and putting faith into its broadcasting. Bowmaster and Dudley said they realize the level of urgency that brings. Bowmaster said he thinks the new control room will be “stupendous” for students as well as himself and Dudley, who only sees bright skies for the reputation of JMU sports broadcasting.
Dudley said he believes that the broadcast may even be playing a part in the school’s national popularity, as out-of-state first year applications increased 46% last year.
“This is a big key factor in maintaining that brand image, and you can see the impact already,” Dudley said. “That national exposure makes a huge difference in what we do from a video standpoint from athletics. And not taking not just the front porch of the university, but also casting a wide net for its brand across the country.”