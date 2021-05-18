JMU redshirts senior quarterback Cole Johnson announced his return to Harrisonburg on Twitter on Tuesday and JMU football head coach Curt Cignetti announced multiple staff changes Tuesday, involving a new hire and current staff movement according to a press release.
Johnson announced his return Tuesday to the team for an additional season, thanks to the NCAA extra eligibility ruling. Johnson threw for 1,633 yards this season to account for 11 touchdowns and seven interceptions.
In the playoffs, Johnson began to take shape. The Va. Beach native threw for 726 yards and seven touchdowns over three playoff games. Johnson announced his return to Harrisonburg five days after former redshirt junior quarterback Gage Moloney entered the transfer portal.
For the coaching staff, Cignetti announced Tino Sunseri as the new quarterback coach. Sunseri joins the Dukes after working with Alabama as an offensive analyst, focusing on the team’s quarterbacks. The new coach held a 24-2 (13-0 in 2020) record, coaching NFL draft picks Tua Tagaviola and Mac Jones with the Crimson Tide. Before coaching at Alabama, Sunseri also was a member of Tennessee's football program and assisted Florida State quarterback coach Jimbo Fisher.
“I’m so excited, I feel blessed — I’m thankful to Coach Cignetti for allowing me the opportunity to run the quarterback room,” Sunseri said in the press release. “I know there’s a great standard of excellence here with a program that’s used to winning and has a tradition of winning.”
Cignetti announced transitions within five current JMU coaches, including Mike Shanahan as the new offensive coordinator, Damian Wroblewski as the assistant head coach for offense, Marcus Hall-Oliver as the new safeties coach, Eddie Whitely Jr. as coaching rover and Corey Hetherman as the associate head of football.
“I’m really excited about our staff moving forward and equally excited about our fall roster, which currently includes 14 newcomers and the return of numerous significant contributors and starters who were unavailable for the entire spring or last half of the season.” Cignetti said.
Johnson and the new coaching lineup will debut Sept. 4 against Morehead State in Bridgeforth Stadium.
2021 JMU Football Coaching Staff
Curt Cignetti – Head Coach
Corey Hetherman – Defensive Coordinator/Associate Head Coach/Defensive Line
Damian Wroblewski – Offensive Line/Associate Head Coach for Offense
Mike Shanahan – Offensive Coordinator/Wide Receivers/Recruiting Coordinator
Bryant Haines – Linebackers/Co-Defensive Coordinator
Marcus Hall Oliver – Defensive Backs – Safeties
Matt Birkett – Defensive Backs – Cornerbacks
Eddie Whitley Jr. – Defensive Backs – Rovers
Grant Cain – Special Teams Coordinator/Tight Ends
John Miller – Running Backs
Tino Sunseri - Quarterbacks
