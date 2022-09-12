The Sun Belt name buzzed around the college football world during Week 2 after three Power 5 upsets, statement wins and a Week 3 ESPN College GameDay announcement.
Following JMU’s 63-7 victory over Norfolk State, here are the three takeaways from head coach Curt Cignetti’s time at the weekly Sun Belt coaches media call, as well as other news around the conference.
Short fields are great, but not guaranteed
JMU has had solid field position before each offensive drive throughout both games this season, averaging around their opponent’s 35-yard line. It’s given the Dukes a fire underneath them, as redshirt senior running back Percy Agyei-Obese said postgame against Norfolk State, particularly knowing how close he is from the end zone.
But Cignetti said Monday he expects the team to lose many of those opportunities as his team takes on tougher opponents. The short fields have been credited to JMU’s defense and the strong showing it’s had in the first two games, but Cignetti said he knows tougher offenses could put the Dukes farther back than they’re now used to, starting against App State in 12 days.
Young Dukes get their reps
The benefit of having such a blowout, like 63-7 against Norfolk State, is that Cignetti had the chance to give younger players playing time. The head coach said it was meant to be a “reward” for the effort the younger players demonstrated in practice, and he said he was glad to see them get an opportunity against a true opponent.
Redshirt freshman quarterback Billy Atkins, freshman quarterback Alonza Barnett III and redshirt sophomore wide receiver Payton Hunter all stepped onto the field last week. Of the three, Atkins was the only player to have already played this season.
O-line continues to improve
It was about this time last season when Cignetti announced former offensive lineman Liam Fornadel (2017-21) would likely be out for the season due to injury. It was news the head coach wasn’t happy to share, since the line went from a mature presence to a younger one.
Now, Cignetti said he’s been happy with how the offensive line has continued to improve since its string of injuries last season. The head coach specifically spoke of redshirt sophomore left tackle Tyshawn Wyatt, who started at left guard in 2021, and how his versatility has been a plus for the line’s depth.
Around the conference
App State will host ESPN College GameDay for the first time in program history, announced by the network Saturday evening. The Mountaineers will play Sun Belt foe Troy.
Following Week 2, the Sun Belt improved to 4-7 this season against Power 5 programs. Nearly every coach on the call said they were proud to be in the Sun Belt after this past week’s performance, in which Marshall took down No. 8 Notre Dame and App State defeated No. 6 Texas A&M — the first time two teams from a non-Power 5 conference knocked off multiple top 10 programs in the same week since 2003.
