Back from the second bye week of the season, JMU football head coach Curt Cignetti joined the Sun Belt Conference coaches call to give a brief update on the program before JMU travels to Louisville, Kentucky, to play the Cardinals on Saturday.
Here are the takeaways from his time on the call.
Coaching staff spent the week ‘self-scouting’
The bye week was a reset for the team, Cignetti said, but in more ways than one. The Dukes’ coaching staff spent a little bit of time recruiting — picking up a three-star wide receiver on Thursday — and focusing on self-scouting.
The point of self-scouting was to review elements of the JMU program thus far and have an open discussion of what Cignetti has liked and what needs to be improved. Cignetti didn’t give much information on specifics discussed throughout the week, but rather overall evaluations of the team and staff.
Louisville is the best in ACC right now
A top-10 upset is no small feat — especially winning by four possessions. The Cardinals did just that Saturday, shutting down then-No. 10 Wake Forest, 48-21. Responding to Louisville's win, Cignetti said it’s the best in the ACC right now.
Louisville is led by redshirt senior quarterback Malik Cunningham, who threw for 164 yards and ran for two touchdowns against the Demon Deacons. As for the Cardinals’ defense, they forced eight turnovers, including three interceptions as well as eight sacks.
Still no injury updates
While Cignetti said the bye “came at a good time” to help some of the injured lineup rest, he didn’t give any specifics.
Earlier during the bye week, Cignetti confirmed redshirt senior starting safety and captain Sam Kidd was having shoulder surgery and is done for the season, and redshirt senior linebacker Matteo Jackson would be out for a significant period of time. As for quarterback Todd Centeio and redshirt junior offensive tackle Nick Kidwell, Cignetti hasn’t released any new information concerning their recovery.
Other news around the conference
Three Sun Belt schools have clinched bowl eligibility this season: Coastal Carolina, Troy and South Alabama.
The Sun Belt is currently 1-4 against ACC teams this season, with the lone victory coming from Old Dominion’s win over Virginia Tech on Sept. 2.
JMU will play its second primetime game of the season against Louisville at 7:30 p.m. on ESPNU. It’s also the second time this season the Dukes will play on a national platform.