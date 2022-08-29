College football is back — almost.
JMU football head coach Curt Cignetti spoke at the Sun Belt’s weekly football coaches’ media call Monday morning to discuss the week ahead, which ends with JMU’s matchup against Middle Tennessee on Saturday at 6 p.m. Here are the biggest takeaways from his time on the call and some notes from around the conference.
No ‘significant’ injuries during training camp
On a positive note for the Dukes, Cignetti said there were no “significant” injuries during fall camp — specifically season-ending injuries.
The head coach did acknowledge the COVID-19 outbreak that ran through the defense last week as well as some minor injuries without giving any names. However, Cignetti said the majority of the team is back to normal despite losing some full-contact practices.
A starting quarterback announcement is unlikely
One of the biggest question marks throughout training camp has been Cignetti’s pick for starting quarterback. Well, Cignetti said he’ll decide on his own time when to make that public.
While acknowledging the improvement of all three quarterbacks vying for the position — redshirt senior Todd Centeio, redshirt freshman Billy Atkins and freshman Alonza Barnett III — Cignetti said at this point, the team has an idea who’ll be QB1 come Saturday night.
If Cignetti chooses to announce a starter before kickoff, he said it’d be if there’s an “advantage” in doing so. The team’s weekly two-deep roster will come out Wednesday, however, it’s likely fans will see an “OR” in between each player’s name.
A sold out Bridgeforth?
With five days until game day, tickets are starting to become a hot commodity. However, JMU Athletics hasn’t announced a sellout yet. According to the JMU tickets webpage, sections 402, 403, 405, 406, 410-415 and 305 still have various seats available, mostly around $30 each.
Cignetti said the team is expecting Saturday’s game against Middle Tennessee to be a sell out. He added that the Dukes have been looking forward to that announcement and seeing so many fans in the stands to play a true opponent, considering the team is “getting tired of hitting each other.”
Other news to note
The University of Louisiana Monroe (ULM) announced its new interim athletic director, Seth Hall, will begin Sept. 1 with ULM System Board of Supervisors approval. Hall was previously the chief strategy officer for the university.
Clay Helton, Georgia Southern’s football head coach, said he partially views the Eagles’ season opener against Morgan State as his staff’s true debut, since he was brought to Statesboro, Georgia, with three games remaining in the 2021 regular season.
Five Sun Belt members open their season with Power 5 opponents. App State vs. UNC; ULM vs. Texas; ODU vs. Virginia Tech; Troy vs. No. 21 Mississippi and Georgia State vs. South Carolina.
