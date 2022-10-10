A lot has happened in the last two days: JMU football is now 5-0 and a ranked program in the FBS for the first time. But just like every week, JMU head coach Curt Cignetti joined the other Sun Belt Conference coaches in the weekly conference call.
Here are three takeaways from Cignetti’s time in the spotlight.
Rankings still mean nothing
JMU is the No. 25 team in the country, according to the AP Top 25 poll. The news broke Sunday afternoon after the USA Today Sports AFCA Coaches Poll put JMU at No. 28, and while JMU fans were ecstatic to hear the news, Cignetti is still beating the same drum from the FCS days — rankings mean nothing.
The head coach said the weekend’s statements create this week’s news, and that at the end of the day, rankings don’t change anything. He said he still views Georgia Southern as a very dangerous program with head coach Clay Helton leading it.
Georgia Southern requires a ‘great week’
With the Dukes in the spotlight, it puts a target on their backs — who wouldn’t want a chance to topple a top 25 program? Well, that means Cignetti expects a “great week” of preparation and execution from JMU to keep the game in his favor.
Cignetti said Georgia Southern presents challenges that JMU hasn’t seen this season, like new defensive packages. The head coach said he wants to have the Dukes remain focused on the game and not the outside excitement, saying that the Eagles have already won their fair share of shocking games, namely Nebraska in Week 2.
Traveling back to back is new, but not new
One element of this week’s game is one JMU hasn’t dealt with yet — back-to-back road trips via plane. It’s a new element of playing in a geographically larger conference.
However, Cignetti said he’s relying on the same schedule his team has used each week, the only difference is where they’re flying to. He added that the strict schedule lets the Dukes go to their classes and team meetings before waking up on game day.
Other news
Coastal Carolina is now the only program with an active streak of three consecutive 6-0 starts. The Chanticleers are receiving votes, but weren’t ranked this week by AP or the coaches poll.
Texas State’s win over Appalachian State was the first time the Bobcats have beaten the Mountaineers, and head coach Jake Spatival said it could be a big momentum swing for this week’s game, seeing as Texas State hasn’t beaten Troy since the 1990s.
Helton said that bringing JMU in as a top 25 program, coupled with the team’s return to Allen E. Paulson Stadium and Family Weekend, has him expecting a high and exciting level of intensity for Saturday’s game.