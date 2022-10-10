As JMU approaches six wins in its inaugural FBS season and just landed in the AP Top 25 Poll on Sunday for the first time in program history, the Dukes appear destined for an eventful second half to their season — one that might include hosting ESPN College GameDay in two weeks. Sports Editor Grant Johnson speculates about if GameDay comes to Harrisonburg, what are the odds enough traction can develop for JMU's postseason ban to be overturned?