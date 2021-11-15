It’s the regular-season finale this weekend for the FCS; there’s one final chance for each team to show its worth to the selection committee ahead of the playoffs.
JMU takes on Towson on Senior Day at Bridgeforth Stadium, and the CAA is in full-rivalry weekend. In the final rendition of Coaches Chatter, JMU head coach Curt Cignetti shares his thoughts of the Dukes as well as the rest of the CAA’s thoughts ahead of Week 12.
Key 1: The injury report
Oh, the injury report.
Cignetti was optimistic Monday about some of the injured Dukes heading into their battle with the Tigers. While at some points in the season the injuries were piling up, he said he’s expecting to get some key pieces back.
Redshirt senior quarterback Cole Johnson took a hard hit against the Tribe, Cignetti said, and while he was concerned when the hit first happened, he said Johnson was fine to finish the game, and he’s good to go against Towson.
The head coach said redshirt sophomore safety Que Reid is day-to-day right now. Reid was injured in the first half against Delaware on Oct. 23 and hasn’t returned to the field since.
Cignetti also talked about the running back room. While JMU’s five-headed monster has taken a beating, the running backs are getting healthier by the day. Redshirt sophomore running back Latrele Palmer started the game against William & Mary after not practicing all week, and Cignetti said he’s expecting both redshirt senior and freshman running backs Lorenzo Bryant Jr. and Austin Douglas, respectively, to be back in the lineup soon.
Key 2: Special teams consistency is vital
Ahead of the teleconference, JMU redshirt senior kicker Ethan Ratke earned his fourth CAA Special Teams Player of the Week honor — the sixth of his career. Ratke had 20 points Saturday, breaking the NCAA career field-goal and single-game scoring records by a kicker.
Ratke was quick to thank his long snapper, redshirt junior Kyle Davis, and holder, redshirt junior Alex Miller, postgame. Cignetti added Monday that the unit is vital; he said he’s even watching how they’re doing in practice so they don’t get injured.
Cignetti said Miller has good hands and is very beneficial to place holding for Ratke. He’s a wide receiver, an option for a fake field goal and is important to the rhythm.
Davis is the long snapper both on the punt unit and place-kicking squad. Cignetti added he’s dependable and the first of three in a clean kicking group.
“They’ll kill me,” Ratke jokingly said as he remembered to thank Davis and Miller after the win against William & Mary.
Key 3: Towson is better than people think
When asked about the Dukes’ opponent in the regular-season finale, Cignetti was quick to say Towson was a good team and that their 35 transfers are a key factor in the matchup.
The last time JMU played Towson was Oct. 26, 2019, for Homecoming, where the Dukes downed the Tigers 27-10. Since then, the Tigers opted out of the spring season, and both teams look different than they did two years ago.
Cignetti said he sees Towson as a very dangerous team heading into the Senior Day matchup. He added the Tigers have a lot of talent despite their record.
He noted Towson beat Rhode Island by three touchdowns when the Rams were still undefeated. He said he was impressed with that win considering Rhode Island is an FCS-playoff bubble team.
Cignetti said that each week, the Dukes get everybody’s best shot, and that in order to beat Towson, JMU needs to be ready to go.
Other news around the CAA
Maine head coach Nick Charlton said he was happy with junior quarterback Joe Fagnano’s performance Saturday after returning from injury. Fagnano was injured against JMU in
Week 2, and the Black Bears defeated UMass 35-10 over the weekend.
Villanova head coach Mark Ferrante said it’s great to have graduate running back Justin Covington back from injury. The Wildcats defeated Stony Brook 33-14 on Saturday, and Ferrante praised the running back depth in Covington’s absence.
William & Mary head coach Mike London said he was happy with the Tribe’s defense against JMU on Saturday and how they held the Dukes to field goals instead of touchdowns. He added that his team isn’t focusing on the playoffs but rather the Capital Cup matchup against Richmond.
Graduate Richmond quarterback Joe Mancuso, freshman New Hampshire defensive end Josiah Silver and freshman Maine running back Jaylen Smith all took home CAA weekly honors alongside Ratke.
With the last weekend of the regular season, the CAA has multiple rivalry games this weekend. William & Mary and Richmond will compete in Williamsburg for the Capital Cup. Albany and Stonybrook battle for the Golden Apple in New York, while Maine and New Hampshire meet to see who takes home the Brice-Cowell Musket. Finally, Villanova and Delaware meet in Newark, Delaware, for the Battle of the Blue.
It’s all CAA games this weekend. It starts with Maine and New Hampshire at 1 p.m. Saturday, and ends with the Capital Cup at 3:30 p.m.
