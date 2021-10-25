As the regular season reaches its peak, JMU football head coach Curt Cignetti joined the weekly CAA coaches press conference to share his thoughts on JMU’s 22-10 win over Delaware and what to expect returning home to host Elon.
Key 1: “Backs against the wall” against Delaware
Coming into the second half against Delaware on Saturday, Cignetti said the Dukes felt as if their “backs [were] against the wall.” Citing special teams as the biggest game changer against the Blue Hens, Cignetti explained being down 10-9 at halftime was all about the team’s mentality.
He shared similar thoughts postgame, saying conversations in the locker room were calm and focused. Cignetti said he wanted the Dukes to “not look at the scoreboard” and “go out and play and have fun.”
JMU has struggled to produce touchdowns in the red zone over the last few weeks , but redshirt senior kicker Ethan Ratke is 9-for-9 in field goals over the last two games. Cignetti said Ratke had an “unbelievable game,” but he said the offense still needs to connect consistently.
Key 2: Offensive line will see some more changes this week
Redshirt senior offensive lineman J.T. Timming went down with an injury mid-game against the Blue Hens on Saturday and was carted off the field. The injury was confirmed to be season-ending this morning, Cignetti said, as he has a broken tibia.
On an already young offensive line, behind Timming is redshirt junior Stanley Hubbard, who stepped in to finish Saturday’s game. Hubbard transferred to JMU from UConn ahead of the 2020 season after playing 10 games with the Huskies. Cignetti said Hubbard is physical and consistent.
Although Timming is out, Cignetti said he’s optimistic that redshirt senior left tackle Liam Fornadel could return to the lineup against Elon this week. Fornadel played the season opener against Morehead State on Sept. 4 and hasn’t been able to play since his knee injury. Cignetti said he’s been mobile in practice the past few weeks and has made “good progress” in his recovery.
Key 3: David Cheek is a big threat
Elon starting senior quarterback David Cheek has become an offensive threat for the Phoenix, and Cignetti shared his praise about the quarterback’s development. Cheek and Cignetti worked together prior to Cignetti’s arrival at JMU, and Cignetti commented on Cheek as a player during the call.
Cignetti described Cheek as mobile and accurate, and how he’s growing in confidence. Coaching Cheek can provide some insight as to how the defense could prepare to face Elon this Saturday, Cignetti said, but the threat is still there.
Other news around the CAA
Richmond graduate quarterback Joe Mancuso made his return against Stony Brook on Saturday and is expected to continue getting minutes, head coach Russ Hueman said.
Cheek received his second CAA Offensive Player of the Week honors this week after going 27-for-31 against the Wolverines. He’s now at an 87.1% completion rate — the fourth best in the FCS.
Ratke earned a back-to-back CAA Special Teams Player of the Week award, going 5-for-5 on field goals to break the JMU single game record and tie the CAA record against Delaware.
