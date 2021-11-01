Three games are left in the 2021 season, and the CAA continues to rip each other apart. Villanova took its first conference loss of the season, and Maine went on the road to upset Rhode Island.
Injuries continue to pile up for all the teams, and as the home stretch approaches, using depth is more important than ever. As JMU welcomes Campbell for the homecoming game Saturday, here are three keys from JMU head coach Curt Cignetti and other news around the CAA from the Week 10 CAA coaches teleconference.
Key 1: The running back room dwindles again
Starting the season, JMU football had one of the deepest running back rooms in the FCS. Now, it’s one of the smallest.
Cignetti talked about the injuries to the Dukes’ running backs Monday, and it wasn’t pretty.
He said redshirt senior running back Percy Agyei-Obese and redshirt freshman running back Kaelon Black are both done for the season. Freshman running back Austin Douglas is out indefinitely, and redshirt senior running back Lorenzo Bryant Jr. is day-to-day with an ankle injury.
So, who’s still on JMU’s depth chart at running back? Cignetti said other than redshirt sophomore running back Latrele Palmer — who's seen the majority of snaps — the Dukes will incorporate redshirt sophomore running back Solomon Vanhorse into the rotation.
Vanhorse has been used as a short-pass option this season, but in 2019, he started games at running back — so he has experience. Cignetti said the other running back options are redshirt freshman Peyton Rutherford, freshman wide receiver Desmond Green and redshirt freshman cornerback Sammy Malignaggi. Malignaggi played running back in high school.
JMU’s running back depth is going to be tested down the stretch, but it’s the “next man up” mentality for the Dukes.
Key 2: Campbell has 21 transfers and are physical
It’s homecoming, and the Big South conference’s Campbell is headed to Harrisonburg. Cignetti said it’s an experienced team and that the Camels are excited to play the Dukes.
Cignetti emphasized the Campbell team has 21 transfers — 16 come from Division I programs. The head coach said when the Camels come out during warm-ups Saturday, they’re going to look like any other team the Dukes have played.
Cignetti also described Campbell’s physicality and how it plays tough — he said the team has big players.
Finally, Cignetti said he talked to Campbell head coach Mike Minter about playing a fall season before it was shifted to the spring in 2020; Minter said Campbell was excited about coming to Harrisonburg to take on JMU. Cignetti said Minter thought the players would be “juiced up” to play in Bridgeforth’s atmosphere.
The head coach said the Dukes need a good week of preparation to take on Campbell, and with injuries piling up, he said practice is key.
Key 3: Liam Fornadel’s impact is important
Despite all the injuries on offense and defense, Cignetti said having redshirt senior offensive lineman Liam Fornadel back is important.
After the win Saturday, redshirt senior quarterback Cole Johnson said that with Fornadel back in the lineup, it helped his confidence, and with redshirt senior center J.T. Timming out, it puts more experience on the line, Johnson said. The quarterback added that Fornadel told him what he was seeing on the field and that the Dukes adjusted based on Fornadel’s observations — Elon didn’t get to Johnson often.
Cignetti said the communication up front is important and is something that the team anticipates Fornadel to bring. He said Fornadel gives the team better pass protection, and Cignetti said he was happy with the offensive line’s overall protection for Johnson.
Lastly, Cignetti said that late in the game, the Dukes were getting a surge in the run game, and he said he credits some of that to Fornadel. For the run game, it’s a whole-line effort, but Cignetti said having Fornadel in there adds more strength.
Other news around the CAA
Maine head coach Nick Charlton said junior quarterback Joe Fagnano is going to practice with the Black Bears on Monday, and the team will evaluate his status from there. Fagnano was injured in Week 2 against JMU.
Villanova head coach Mark Ferrante said the loss to William & Mary was a result of a full team effort and not just on one player. Graduate quarterback Daniel Smith threw four interceptions in the Wildcats’ 31-18 loss.
Elon head coach Tony Trisciani said he was impressed with Johnson’s play Saturday. Johnson was named CAA Offensive Player of the Week on Monday.
Richmond head coach Russ Huesman said the rainy weather in Richmond last week against JMU acclimated the Spiders for conditions in New Hampshire. The Spiders rallied to win 35-21.
There are five CAA matchups this weekend, starting at noon with Stony Brook at Maine.
There were two CAA Defensive Players of the Week this week: William & Mary junior defensive lineman Nate Lynn and Maine graduate linebacker Ray Miller.
