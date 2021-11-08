Only two more games are left in the regular season for CAA football. With that, teams are getting ready to secure a playoff berth — only heightening the tension with each week’s matchups. As JMU prepares to head south for its final road game of the season against William & Mary, head coach Curt Cignetti joined the weekly CAA coaches’ conference.
Key 1: Running back injuries are healing up
The JMU running backs have seen the injury reserve more than usual this season, with nearly every contributor facing long-term injuries. However, Cignetti said two running backs are getting close to returning to the field — a big relief for some short-passing options from wide receivers and true freshmen.
Redshirt senior Lorenzo Bryant Jr. left the game against Campbell with an ankle injury, Cignetti revealed during the Week 10 press conference. Bryant Jr. was helped off the field and into the locker room, putting some weight on the ankle. During today’s call, the head coach said the injury was less severe than originally projected but didn’t say if Bryant Jr. was guaranteed to be active for the William & Mary game.
In addition, redshirt freshman Austin Douglas is also doing well, Cignetti said, and he’s also optimistic about his return. Douglas hasn’t seen action since the Dukes defeated Delaware, and Cignetti said Douglas was out indefinitely with a rib injury. Similarly to Bryant Jr., Cignetti said Douglas’ prognosis is going well and that he’s expected to make a return soon; the head coach didn't give an exact timeline.
Key 2: Turnovers are big
The Dukes scored 14 points off turnovers and made 77 tackles against Campbell on Saturday. The defensive effort was big for JMU, and redshirt senior defensive lineman Bryce Carter was the star of the show with three solo tackles, two tackles for loss, two forced fumbles and a fumble recovery.
Looking at the Tribe this week, Cignetti said the Dukes are putting an increased focus on turnovers both offensively and defensively. The Dukes have done well with offensive turnovers so far — with redshirt senior quarterback Cole Johnson throwing one interception on the season — and defensively, the Dukes are putting pressure on opposing offenses, Cignetti said. Continuing that pattern and adjusting to what the Tribe brings Saturday, Cignetti said, will be key to those successful turnovers.
Key 3: William & Mary is confident
After facing a nonconference opponent last week, JMU turns its focus back to CAA play — that means the confident No. 25 William & Mary.
The Tribe has won six of their last seven games, including an upset win over Villanova to put William & Mary in the top 25. William & Mary’s rise means the Dukes can’t overlook them — especially as JMU goes to Williamsburg, Cignetti said.
William & Mary’s one loss in the last seven contests came against Delaware 24-3 last week, and it could light a fire underneath the Tribe, Cignetti said. Nevertheless, the preparation remains the same, with JMU focusing on William & Mary’s athletic defense and mobile quarterback, Cigentti said.
Other news around the CAA
Maine graduate quarterback Joe Mancuso will be taking first snaps ahead of the Black Bear’s matchup against UMass, per head coach Nick Charlton.
Albany picked up its first win of conference play and the season, defeating New Hampshire 20-7. The Great Danes will host Morgan State this week on Senior Day.
Three CAA teams checked into the FCS Stats Perform Top 25 — JMU at No. 2, Villanova at No. 8 and William & Mary at No. 25. Rhode Island received 33 top-25 votes.
