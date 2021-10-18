JMU football bounced back Saturday against Richmond, defeating the Spiders 19-3 to stay undefeated on the road, but the game was far from perfect. This past weekend was another CAA shake-up, with undefeated Rhode Island losing to Towson and Maine defeating William & Mary at home.
Looking ahead to a matchup with two spring semifinalists, JMU head coach Curt Cignetti said the game with the Spiders wasn’t JMU’s best. Here are three key takeaways from the CAA Week 8 teleconference.
Key 1:The offensive line is physical but young
The Dukes’ depth chart is full of players with significant minutes and who have experience in big moments. The offensive line isn’t like that, and it’s starting to show.
In the season opener against Morehead State, redshirt senior offensive lineman Liam Fornadel was injured and Cignetti said then that he was likely out the rest of the season. Redshirt freshman offensive lineman Tyler Stephens stepped in for the veteran, just as he did in the spring, and redshirt sophomore offensive lineman Nick Kidwell said the whole team had the utmost confidence in Stephens.
While the line’s stayed intact since that injury, the youth of the line is starting to show, and Cignetti said that while they’re physical, there’s less time for redshirt senior quarterback Cole Johnson to throw the ball.
Cignetti noted against Richmond over the weekend that the Spiders’ defensive line was skilled and experienced, making it hard for the young Dukes’ line to keep up for 60 minutes. Cignetti said that against Delaware this weekend, it’ll be another tough challenge, but each week, he said, he sees new positive things.
The head coach said Kidwell and redshirt senior center J.T. Timmings have played well this season. Cignetti said Timming makes the calls and Kidwell is consistent — behind the sixth-year senior, the redshirt sophomore, Kidwell, is the oldest player on the line.
Key 2: Though it only allowed three points, the defense wasn’t perfect
JMU’s defense allowed three points against Richmond — the fewest all season — and the Spiders never found the endzone. While that’s fun, Cignetti said, the Dukes have much to improve on defensively.
Cignetti started with missed tackles – 18 of them by the Dukes, costing the team 98 yards. The head coach said missed tackles need to be addressed during preparation ahead of Delaware.
Yet while the defensive line wasn’t perfect, Cigentti said, he was happy with the play of redshirt sophomore defensive lineman Tony Thruston. Thruston played limited snaps against Richmond as the second behind redshirt freshman defensive lineman James Carpenter, but he had two sacks against the Spiders. Cignetti said he’s happy with Thruston’s physicality and that he’s an important depth player.
Cignetti said preparation is key for the matchup with the Blue Hens this weekend, and that involves the entire defense. It’s about limiting missed tackles and assignments down the stretch, and the Dukes are focusing on the task at hand in practice this week, the head coach said.
Key 3: At the midway point, there’s still lots to improve
When asked about his evaluation of JMU at the midpoint of the season, Cignetti said that he couldn’t answer the question — the team still needs to improve.
The head coach said he’s looking for offensive consistency. The Dukes dominated Morehead State, Maine and Weber State to start the season, but since returning from the bye week, the offensive numbers are down — especially in the red zone. JMU made four trips into deep Richmond territory Saturday but came away with four field goals.
Cignetti said the team understands that their backs are against the wall. Though, he added that this is game 15 of the 2021 calendar year and that he’s happy with how the team’s handled playing lots of football in a short period of time.
Cignetti closed his talk by saying the Dukes are aware of Delaware’s prowess. He referred to the Blue Hens as a “darn good football team” and said he knows injuries have hurt Delaware. He added that preparation is key to play this team — it’s the Blue Hens’ homecoming, and there will be a lot of fans in the matchup of two of last spring's FCS semifinalists.
Other news around the CAA
Redshirt senior kicker Ethan Ratke was named CAA Special Teams Player of the Week. Ratke matched his career high and the JMU record with four field goals in one game.
Maine redshirt freshman quarterback Derek Robertson was named CAA Rookie of the Week. Black Bears head coach Nick Charlton said he’s greatly improved each week and that the offense is adjusted to him.
Delaware head coach Danny Rocco said he’s optimistic that redshirt sophomore quarterback Zack Gwynn will play Saturday against JMU. Gwynn isn’t practicing Monday and plays in place of injured redshirt senior quarterback Nolan Henderson.
Richmond head coach Russ Huesman said that in order for graduate quarterback Joe Mancuso to play, it’s up to how he feels and whether or not he can throw the football, but he’s getting close.
For the first time all season, there are six CAA games in action with all 12 teams playing against conference foes.
