Two CAA games, two wins.
JMU football defeated New Hampshire 23-21 Saturday, backed by redshirt junior linebacker Diamonte Tucker-Dorsey’s interception to seal the game. The Dukes defeated the No. 25 team en route to a 4-0 record.
Now, the focus is on Villanova.
JMU plays a Wildcats team for the third week in a row. As the Dukes prepare for this week, here are three key takeaways from JMU head coach Curt Cignetti and news around the CAA from this week’s teleconference.
Key 1: Adversity is good
Cignetti started Monday with how he felt about the Dukes’ performance and how the team handled “adversity”.
At multiple times during Saturday’s win, JMU was up by 10 points over New Hampshire. The time of possession in the first half for the Dukes was double that of the Wildcats, but with two defensive scores, the momentum shifted in the direction of the home team.
Cignetti’s thoughts? The head coach said he was happy that the team faced hardships— having to come back and win — and that it’s something the Dukes needed.
Cignetti mentioned he was happy JMU recovered from its turnovers and how the offense continued to perform despite bad plays. He additionally said he was pleased with the two-minute drill at the end of the first half and that he thinks it’s important for JMU to recover from mistakes and keep pushing — that’s what the Dukes did Saturday, he said.
Cignetti said that for JMU to face such a test early, deal with it and overcome it is an early-season marker.
Key 2: It’s important to get depth players involved
JMU’s depth was on display Saturday.
Redshirt freshman wide receiver Antwane Wells Jr. broke out last season and had an electric start to the fall. Despite his speed, agility and coordination, the freshman didn’t see too much action against New Hampshire as the Wildcats double-covered him the whole game.
So how did JMU still score? Cignetti said it’s the depth.
Redshirt junior wide receivers Kris Thornton and Reggie Brown were the stars of the win; Thornton scored two touchdowns, and Brown picked up the scoring at the end of the first half. Cignetti acknowledged Brown’s work ethic and said he was happy that he got Brown involved in the contest.
Cignetti also said he was pleased with the play of redshirt sophomore running back Latrele Palmer. He said a running back can’t have long rushes every game, but the plough-throughs and short passes are the ones that count. Palmer stuck to that motto Saturday.
Key 3: The turnovers and penalties need to lessen
While happy that the team fought through the challenge, Cignetti said postgame and Monday that the turnovers need to be reduced. He mentioned after the win that the team “did everything possible to try to lose the game and somehow managed to win it” and Cignetti clarified that he was talking about turnovers.
Redshirt senior quarterback Cole Johnson threw his first interception of the season Saturday. and it was returned by the UNH defense for six. Thornton fumbled the ball at the goal line in the first half, and the next series after the interception, the Dukes fumbled again.
Limiting these turnovers will be key, Cignetti said, as the Dukes play another tough defense and strong running game in Villanova this weekend.
Cignetti touched on the offensive penalties as well and how the team needs to be more disciplined. He applauded the defense for their efforts but emphasized how opportunities can’t be missed due to infractions.
Other news around the CAA
Maine quarterback Joe Fagnano is still out indefinitely, per Maine head coach Nick Charlton.
Delaware quarterback Nolan Henderson was injured in Saturday’s win vs. Albany.
The other Top-25 matchup this week is Delaware vs. Rhode Island. Five CAA games in total are in action.
Villanova head coach Mark Ferrante described the atmosphere at JMU this weekend as potentially louder than at Penn State.
Multiple CAA teams return from bye weeks this week. The league is entering the CAA stretch, and most nonconference games are complete.
Contact Savannah Reger at breezesports@gmail.com. For more sports coverage, follow the sports desk on Twitter @TheBreezeSports.