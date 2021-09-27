JMU is back after the Week four bye, and CAA play is in full swing.
The Dukes (3-0, 1-0 CAA) travel to New Hampshire to take on the Wildcats on Saturday. JMU hasn’t played UNH on the road since 2018, where the Wildcats won 35-24. In addition, this will be Cignetti’s second time playing UNH away — where he previously coached Elon and lost 16-6. Knowing the history, here were head coach Curt Cignetti’s three biggest keys during the CAA weekly teleconference.
Key 1: First half still needs work
Although the Dukes are winning by consistently large margins, Cignetti said he’s still disappointed with JMU’s performance during the first half of games. Currently, the Dukes lead the FCS in points per game with 53.3.
The head coach further stated that although the Dukes are playing at a high level in the second half, he expects the game against New Hampshire to hold a stronger performance that matches the second half performances fans are seeing. The Wildcats are coming off a 77-7 loss against Pittsburgh, and both Cignetti and New Hampshire head coach Sean McDonnell agree the Wildcats are hungry for a win come Saturday.
The majority of the Dukes’ offensive power has come in the second half of all three previous games. Cignetti, while crediting redshirt senior quarterback Cole Johnson’s confidence, said he believes the offensive efficiency can be even greater if the Dukes can get on the board earlier in the game.
His solution? Cignetti said he’ll look to expand the balance of the running and passing game early on. He said the balance has been good as far, but it can be a key element to improving the first 30 minutes. In addition, Cignetti stated consistency in third-and fourth-down conversions needs improvement to expand upon the “balanced offense.”
Key 2: No “warm and fuzzies”
There was high energy heading into JMU’s matchup against Weber State, and while it was a big road win for the Dukes, Cignetti said the excitement of the win didn’t last long.
The Weber State matchup had FCS fans watching to see what the playoffs could look like early. The excitement of winning away against a then top-10 program was great for the team, Cignetti said, but the Dukes can’t deter their focus because of it. Cignetti said there can't be “warm and fuzzies” — nerves or a lack of focus — ahead of Saturday’s game, with it being a conference game and only the second road matchup of the season.
With the bye week, JMU had the opportunity to enjoy the win during a few days of recovery, Cignetti said. Now with practices back to normal and a new opponent on the horizon, Cignetti said he doesn’t want the team thinking about Week 3 any longer — keep Saturday in mind, instead.
Key 3: The bye week rest was needed
JMU has seen its fair share of injuries so far this season, including a ___ on redshirt senior offensive lineman Liam Fornadel and a ____ on redshirt senior running back Percy Agyei-Obese. Nearly halfway through the game against Weber State, redshirt freshman Kaelon Black was helped off the field after seemingly injuring his leg. Cignetti said during the Week 4 teleconference that Black was expected to have an MRI for the injury, but there hasn’t been an update since. LNot naming players, the head coach said the time off due to the bye week allowed for some injured players’ much-needed rest.
Other news in the CAA
Maine head coach Nick Charlton said junior quarterback Joe Fagnano is still out indefinitely, last ruled as having a “high ankle sprain injury” during the Week 3 teleconference.
Villanova tight end Tyler Will returned home with the team after being taken to the hospital mid-game from a hit against Penn State. His prognosis has yet to be announced, per head coach Mark Ferrante.
Richmond quarterback Joe Mancuso is expected to miss about 2-4 weeks for a hand injury, with full confirmation on his absence to be announced later by head coach Russ Huesman.
Including JMU’s game, four CAA games are scheduled for Saturday. The matchups include Richmond hosting Elon, Rhode Island hosting Stony Brook and Delaware hosting Albany.
