This weekend’s Sun Belt Conference results and storylines pertinent to the football field took a back seat during the coaches call Monday because of a shooting at U.Va. on Sunday night that killed three Cavalier football players.
Here are the main takeaways from JMU head coach Curt Cignetti’s time on the call after he addressed the shooting — which “certainly puts things in perspective when we get immersed in this game.”
Big win, but ‘boatload’ of mistakes
Similar to JMU's come-from-behind win over Appalachian State on Sept. 24, Cignetti didn’t gloat after beating a Sun Belt east opponent. Rather, he said, there’s much to clean up despite winning Saturday by 34 points.
In JMU’s 37-3 win over Old Dominion, he said the defense didn’t contain the quarterback well — ODU redshirt sophomore Hayden Wolff paced the Monarchs with 27 rushing yards. He also said the offense put the ball on the ground too much via potential fumbles, while it also missed assignments and lacked execution. Cignetti said JMU’s special teams was “solid.”
Some goals conquered, some still to be taken
JMU is bowl eligible after picking up its sixth win of the season Saturday, only it isn’t eligible for one because of rules that prohibit first-year transitioning FCS-to-FBS programs to play past the final game of the regular season.
Even still, Cignetti said some preseason goals and lessons have been checked off.
Cignetti said after the Georgia Southern game that his team realized it can’t get away with some of the mistakes it made at the FCS level and still win games. Going into the year, Cignetti said he wanted his team to commit to a higher standard of preparation and discipline.
He said he knew there was no limitation on what JMU’s final record could be, though, and that his squad could win the most games in the Sun Belt even if not eligible for any games after Nov. 26.
Georgia State, despite poor start, presents big challenge in Bridgeforth
Cignetti said he’s always respected Georgia State’s style of play — the Panthers are physical, run the ball well, play downhill, he said, and have a great perimeter game.
Last year, Georgia State started slow but finished the season 7-1. This year, the Panthers again got off on the wrong foot, 0-4, but are 4-2 since. Cignetti called Georgia State’s 31-28 loss to ULM on Saturday surprising, as Georgia State had begun “their typical end-of-season roll.”
To pick up win No. 7 versus Georgia State, Cignetti said the errors his team made against ODU need to be cleaned up.
News around the conference
Coastal Carolina currently has the best record in the conference at 9-1 (6-1 Sun Belt) and, Chadwell said, wants to make the Cotton Bowl. Chadwell said he thinks the winner of the Sun Belt should get the non-autonomous conference bid to a New Year’s Six bowl game; this year, the Cotton Bowl is slated to host at least one non-autonomous team. UCF of the American Athletic Conference is currently the highest-ranked non-Power 5 team at No. 17.
This past weekend, App State adorned stickers on its helmets versus Marshall to honor the 1970 plane crash that killed 75 Marshall football players and coaches. Clark, a West Virginia native, said it was a way to say, “We’re thinking about you and we’re in this with you.” Clark said his players appreciated wearing the sticks for Marshall, and he said he thinks Marshall players appreciated the gesture, too.
Troy stretched its winning streak to seven games Saturday when it beat Army, 10-9. The Trojans currently have the longest winning streak in the conference and sit at 8-2 (5-1 Sun Belt), tied for first in the Sun Belt west with South Alabama.