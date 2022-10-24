JMU’s hit a rough patch.
For the first time in seven years, the Dukes lost two straight regular season games, the latter to Marshall, 26-12, at Saturday’s Homecoming game. JMU head coach Curt Cignetti spoke Monday at the weekly Sun Belt Conference coaches call ahead of the Dukes’ first break in five weeks.
Injury clarity will come next week
A myriad of starters for JMU missed Saturday’s game or got injured during it: graduate quarterback Todd Centeio, offensive tackles redshirt junior Nick Kidwell and redshirt sophomore Tyshawn Wyatt and sophomore linebacker Jailin Walker, just to name a few.
Cignetti said postgame some of the injuries sustained Saturday could be season-ending but didn’t provide specifics today. He said he’ll have a better idea of where the injured Dukes are at next week — they’ll take the bye week to “mend up” — but overall, he’s optimistic about their outlooks.
Marshall was fresher going into Saturday, too, he said, as the Thundering Herd had played just two games this month, Oct. 1 and Oct. 12.
Turnovers have recently plagued the Dukes
A common thread in JMU’s losing skid? Turnovers. The offense has committed nine, and eight have come from the quarterback: three from Centeio versus Georgia Southern and five from Atkins on Saturday.
Cignetti called this uncharacteristic, considering JMU led the FCS in turnover margin last season at plus-19. Three of JMU’s five turnovers gave Marshall’s offense the ball inside Dukes’ territory.
“Before you win a football game, you got to make sure you don't lose the football game,” Cignetti said. “That really put us behind the eight ball.”
‘Didn’t really notice’ fans exiting, but it makes a difference
Discourse surfaced on social media since Saturday about students leaving games early or, in students’ defense, why they might’ve left, with JMU’s offensive product being subpar and the leave-early precedent set.
Cignetti said, yes, loud fans help pump up the players at home, but he doesn’t pay attention to it during the game. He said JMU’s got to play better to keep fans engaged and in seats.
News around the conference
Appalachian State head coach Shawn Clark said he thinks the Mountaineers finally found their identity in a 42-17 win Wednesday versus Georgia State. App State rushed the ball 64 times for 407 yards and are now 4-3 (2-2 Sun Belt).
Troy, after defeating South Alabama 10-6 on Thursday, boasts the longest winning streak in the Sun Belt at five straight wins. The Trojans sit at 6-2 (4-1 Sun Belt) atop the Sun Belt West Division.
Following the Dukes’ bye week, JMU will travel to Kentucky to face Louisville on Nov. 5 at 7:30 p.m. on ESPNU.