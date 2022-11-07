JMU head coach Curt Cignetti was blunt postgame following the Dukes’ loss Saturday: “The last 32 minutes, we were physically dominated.” Today, that sentiment continued as JMU aims to turn the page on three losses in a row Nov. 12 when it faces Old Dominion.
Louisville ‘did everything better’
Cignetti said while his team played hard and with a lot of energy, Louisville simply outclassed the Dukes in nearly every facet of the game, from blocking to coverage to breaking tackles.
After the loss, though, Cignetti said the team was upset in a way that a coach likes. No one on JMU’s roster has lost three games in a row as a Duke.
“When you're not successful, you want them to be disappointed,” Cignetti said. “When they take defeat easily, then you got issues and problems. And that's not the case here.”
Third downs hampered Dukes’ offense
When asked about why the pass game couldn’t get going, Cignetti said JMU’s problem was third downs and, specifically, execution on them.
JMU finished Saturday 3-of-13 on third downs but would’ve been 9-of-13 “with just good execution,” Cignetti said. On the first missed third down, he said, it would’ve been a completion if sophomore tight end Zach Horton caught the ball. On the next one, Cignetti said JMU had an open receiver in the flat but couldn’t get him the ball.
The wide receivers also need to do a better job separating against man coverage on third down than they have the last two weeks against Louisville and Marshall on passing downs, Cignetti said.
Still lots to play for
If JMU wins out, it takes the Sun Belt East Division regular season crown, which Cignetti said is what the Dukes have left to play for.
At 3-2 in the Sun Belt, JMU is second in the east division behind Coastal Carolina, which the Dukes face Nov. 26. The Dukes aren’t eligible for a Sun Belt championship due to their transition to the FBS.
News around the conference
Appalachian State head coach Shawn Clark will be coaching this week in his home state, West Virginia, as the Mountaineers face Marshall on the road. He said he hasn’t thought too much about heading back, but there’ll be a lot of people he knows at the game and he takes “a lot of pride” being from the Mountain State.
Coastal Carolina head coach Jamey Chadwell said this is the first time most of the players on his roster have the chance to clinch a Sun Belt Conference East Division championship. Many were on the roster during the Chanticleers’ previous successful years — last year they finished 11-2 (6-2 Sun Belt) — but not many were contributors. For now? “We haven’t clinched anything,” Chadwell said.
JMU and Old Dominion will square off for the first time on the gridiron since the Royal Rivalry was coined this Saturday at 1 p.m. in Norfolk. The winner of the rivalry won’t be decided until all athletic competitions from the 2022-23 school year are completed.