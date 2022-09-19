Week 4, game three.
Fresh off a bye week, JMU is gearing up for its first road contest of the year and first Sun Belt Conference game in program history versus Appalachian State on Saturday at 3:30 p.m. on ESPN+.
Here’s JMU head coach Curt Cignetti on the matchup, playing in a hostile environment and takeaways from other coaches around the Sun Belt after this weekend’s spotlight from College GameDay mashed with a 3-10 record for the conference.
App State’s FCS-FBS jump parallels JMU
App State is similar to JMU, not just by conference allegiance but because the Mountaineers were in JMU’s shoes eight years ago, jumping from the FCS to the Sun Belt.
Cignetti said App State’s leap is similar to JMU’s — two programs built on great successes in the lower football division, backed by a physical run game, solid defense and special teams — and can serve as a model for finding success amid the step-up in competition. In its first year in the FBS, App State finished 7-5 (6-2 Sun Belt).
Crowd noise prep in practice
With this being JMU’s first road game of the season, it’ll be the first time the Dukes experience substantial crowd noise not in their favor in 2022. Cignetti said JMU will do “something with noise” in practice Thursday to prepare. JMU has previously practiced with static playing over Bridgeforth’s speakers to prepare for noise.
He said in road games, there’s an added importance on not getting caught up in the emotions of the game. There’ll be good plays and bad plays on both sides, Cignetti said, so JMU needs to play smart and with poise for four quarters.
‘Every game’ is most important for Dukes
Yes, on paper the App State game is the biggest challenge of the young season so far for JMU, but for Cignetti, App State just happens to be the most important game because it’s next on the schedule.
Cignetti said he’s looking forward to the challenge of playing one of the prominent Sun Belt powers and learning more about his team. Still, even with App State’s history, Cignetti said his players expect to be successful each time they step onto the field.
Around the Sun Belt
The Sun Belt was center stage this past week, with Appalachian State hosting ESPN’s College GameDay in its matchup with Troy. The game itself lived up to the hype: The Mountaineers won 32-28 on a tipped Hail Mary pass in the final seconds and now stand at 2-1 going into their game versus JMU.
Now, for Appalachian State head coach Shawn Clark, he said it’s all the more important to put the win in the rearview mirror as Sun Belt competition rolls on. He said the increased attention from local and national media is a “good problem” to have — “you really can’t put a price tag on exposure.”
After dethroning multiple top college football programs in Week 2, the Sun Belt stumbled in Week 3, going 3-10 in multiple close-game losses. JMU was the only Sun Belt program not in action Saturday.