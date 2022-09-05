Forty hours later, and 44-7 still feels sweet.
JMU football head coach Curt Cignetti and coaches across the Sun Belt spoke Monday on the conference’s weekly coaches Zoom call, many of whom complimented their league counterparts on a successful Week 1 on the field and the full stands watching the action over the weekend.
Here are the three biggest takeaways from Cignetti and notes from around the conference ahead of Week 2.
Great start for Centeio, but room to improve
Graduate transfer quarterback Todd Centeio lit up the stat sheet versus Middle Tennessee on Saturday, throwing for 287 yards and adding another 110 on the ground — 30 yards shy of the all-time total yards record in Bridgeforth Stadium, which was set in 1993. Even still, Cignetti said, the performance could've been even better.
There were some one-on-one matchups early in the game that Cignetti said Centeio could’ve taken advantage of, as well as some decisions on read-option runs where yards were left on the field.
But overall, Cignetti said, he loved the way Centeio competed and settled into the game after the first series, taking “total command” of the offense.
“You never know” who’ll step up as WR
First-Team All Sun Belt redshirt senior wide receiver Kris Thornton and redshirt junior Reggie Brown starred in Week 1 for JMU, combining for 17 catches for 234 yards and five touchdowns — 81% of the yards Centeio threw for. However, that doesn’t mean it’ll be solely the Thornton-Brown show going forward.
Cignetti said even though graduate transfer starting wideout Terrence Greene Jr. only caught one ball, he could easily catch a dozen next week versus Norfolk State — “it’s just how it happened” on Saturday. He said Greene Jr. has made plays in practice during camp and expects him to have big games later this season.
Cignetti also acknowledged redshirt senior Devin Ravenel’s late touchdown and ability to provide big plays in the passing game.
JMU answered the pertinent questions
Cignetti said he told the team at practice leading up to MTSU and in the locker room before the game: “We have a lot of questions we need to answer” — questions that come with new players on a new team in a new conference.
Looking back, Cignetti said JMU answered a lot of those questions.
“I was proud of that,” Cignetti said, adding he liked JMU’s energy to start the game and overall response to his messaging. “That told me something about our team, our character, our makeup, you know — their resolve.”
News around the Sun Belt
In one of the most exciting games in Week 1, preseason Sun Belt East Division No. 1 App State lost at home to UNC, 63-61. App State head coach Shawn Clark said, despite the loss, the environment was “exceptional.”
The Mountaineers sold out Kidd Brewer Stadium and led the conference in attendance with 40,168 fans, over 15,000 more than any other Sun Belt venue in Week 1. JMU almost sold out Bridgeforth Stadium with 23,074 fans filling its near-25,000 seat capacity.
Week 1 solidified the Sun Belt east as the “premier group of 5 conference” or, more specifically, division, as Georgia Southern head coach Clay Helton put it. The east side went 5-2 this weekend, its only losses to Power 5 schools: App State to UNC, and Georgia State to South Carolina, 35-14.
The east now travels to some more big-time college football venues in Week 2, with App State trekking to College Station, Texas, to face No. 6 Texas A&M, and Georgia Southern going to face Nebraska. JMU hosts Norfolk State this Saturday at 4 p.m.