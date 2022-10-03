A day and change after Curt Cignetti coached JMU to a dominant yet imperfect 27-point win over Texas State to move to 4-0 (2-0 Sun Belt), he didn’t gloat, and it’s onto Arkansas State — as one might guess.
Coaches from around the Sun Belt Conference spoke Monday on the league’s weekly Zoom call; here are some takeaways from Cignetti’s segment and the hottest news from around the conference.
Sloppy game Saturday, but no penalties
Cignetti noted that while three turnovers, weather and second-stringers’ performances weren’t ideal, JMU’s discipline shined through.
JMU committed no penalties in a game for the first time since Dec. 8, 2015, versus Colgate in the FCS playoffs. Cignetti said the team’s “getting the message” to play smarter.
He said most of the penalties before Saturday — specifically in road games, like against Appalachian State on Sept. 24 — have come on pre-snap infractions on the offensive line and at tight end. Every week’s a new week and “what you did in the past really doesn’t matter,” but he said he hopes the habits carry over.
Practice needs to be crisper going forward
Yes, JMU won big Saturday. However, Cignetti said, practice last week was just “OK.”
Cignetti didn’t attribute the turnovers to lackluster practicing — more so the wet weather. He said the energy level was good Saturday as well but that JMU needs to be more focused this week and move with a greater sense of urgency heading into its trek to Jonesboro, Arkansas.
On postseason eligibility…
Should JMU continue its winning ways deep into the season, a conundrum awaits: Even if the Dukes have the best record in the Sun Belt, they’re not eligible for a conference championship or bowl game in 2022 as they transition from the FCS to the FBS.
Cignetti, akin to other JMU coaches last fall when the CAA barred programs from competing in the conference’s postseason tournaments amid its move to the Sun Belt, took shots at the system today.
“I think the rules are kind of antiquated, to be honest with you,” he said, “and the people that suffer are the student-athletes.”
He still stressed that JMU has a whole season ahead of it. Cignetti said he doesn’t want to look too far into the horizon, as the Dukes still face six Sun Belt teams and the ACC’s Louisville before the regular season ends.
News around the conference
Other coaches are taking note of JMU’s 4-0 start. Coastal Carolina head coach Jamey Chadwell said he’s ranked the Dukes for the last three weeks in the USA Today’s Coaches’ Poll. The last two weeks he ranked JMU at No. 25, but after the Texas State win, Chadwell said he now has JMU at No. 21.
Chadwell also coached the team with likely the most improbable win from the weekend. Coastal Carolina downed Georgia Southern 34-30 to stay undefeated — the only other unbeaten team in the Sun Belt — on a go-ahead touchdown where redshirt sophomore running back CJ Beasely hurdled an Eagles’ defender with 38 seconds left.
“That was a special play in Coastal history — no doubt,” Chadwell said.
Ten of the 14 Sun Belt teams are in action in all in-conference matchups for the first time this year, headlined by a nationally televised game on NFL Network between JMU and Arkansas State on Oct. 8 at 7 p.m.