Following Sun Belt Media Days in New Orleans, Louisiana, fans got a sneak-peek at what JMU’s opponents will look like this season. The event was headlined by a newly enhanced ESPN deal and a contract extension for Sun Belt commissioner Keith Gill.
Here are the biggest takeaways from teams JMU will play this fall.
Appalachian State
Who was there? Appalachian State’s head coach Shawn Clark, sixth-year cornerback Steven Jones, Jr. and redshirt senior quarterback Chase Brice.
The Mountaineers are bringing back 11 starters. A team slightly affected by the transfer portal and graduating, the Mountaineers have 11 of 22 starters returning this season, including their quarterback.
App State had a successful NFL Draft back in April, and with the Mountaineers retaining as many starters as they did, Clark said he’s enjoyed working with a more mature roster — and expects it to play in App State’s favor this season. The Mountaineers were picked to finish No. 1 in the east division in the preseason coaches poll.
The wide receiver core is young. Last season, the Mountaineers had four wide receivers make it to the NFL. Now, App State’s core is mostly made up of redshirt freshmen and sophomores, with only two upperclassmen listed on the team’s current roster.
The team’s youth didn’t let Clark take away the confidence he has in his receiving core, and he added that it means the team has flexibility. Clark said he believes App State’s wide receiver two deep could change every week, depending on the opponent and who’s stepping up.
App State opens its season with two Power 5 opponents. App State begins the season hosting in-state rival University of North Carolina, before making a trip to College Station, Texas, to take on Texas A&M.
Opening the season with two Power 5 programs like UNC and Texas A&M was a strategic decision, Clark said, because he’s hopeful the early season tests show not only what his team can do but also put the Mountaineers in a position for a shot in the College Football Playoff’s Top 25 rankings by midseason.
Old Dominion University
Who was there? Representing Old Dominion University (ODU) was head coach Ricky Rahne, redshirt junior tight end Zach Kuntz and redshirt senior safety R’Tarriun Johnson.
ODU picked last in the east division preseason polls. While Rahne said it doesn’t mean anything, the Monarchs have been picked to finish last in the division this year. ODU started its 2021 season 1-5, before winning five straight games to qualify for a bowl game.
JMU head coach Curt Cignetti commented on his Dukes being ranked higher than the Monarchs, saying it was a small surprise, but all three ODU representatives said they aren’t worried about what any preseason poll means for their future.
The Monarchs are returning 17 starters. Including both starting quarterbacks from last season, ODU has 17 returning starters staying in the 757 this year. Rahne said he considered this a success for the Monarchs, as they navigated the transfer portal like the other programs but kept a number of veterans.
There’s an “open” three-way quarterback battle. Just like JMU, ODU is in the middle of a battle that still doesn’t have a confirmed starter, Rahne said.
Two of the three quarterbacks, redshirt sophomore Hayden Wolff and senior D.J. Mack Jr., both started half the season last year and are again competing for the starting job. Sophomore Brendan Clark, a transfer from Notre Dame, is also in the mix.
Coastal Carolina University
Who was there? Head coach Jamey Chadwell, redshirt senior quarterback Grayson McCall and redshirt senior offensive lineman Jerrod Clark.
Grayson McCall returns to Teal Nation. In a short tweet, quarterback Grayson McCall announced he’s returning to Coastal Carolina for one last season. The Sun Belt Preseason Offensive Player of the Year had a 73% completion rate last season and averaged 287.5 total yards per game.
McCall could become a top quarterback prospect for the 2023 NFL Draft with his growing resume, including the Chanticleers’ No. 13 appearance in the CFP Top 25 last season. Chadwell said having McCall back was part of the offseason excitement and he said he expects another Sun Belt Player of the Year title to his quarterback’s name.
A lot of new faces on defense. Coastal Carolina had a number of its defensive players leave the program during the offseason through the NFL Draft, graduation or the transfer portal. While some positions took a bigger hit than others, the Chanticleers will have a fresh lineup this season.
Chadwell didn’t give away too much of his plan for the defense, since a lot of the focus was on McCall’s return to Coastal Carolina. He did, however, say he expects an athletic lineup with his secondary this year.
Back-to-back trips to VA close out the season. Coastal Carolina plays its final nonconference game of the year in Charlottesville against U.Va. in Week 11, then makes a short trip to Harrisonburg for its regular-season finale versus JMU the following week.
The two Virginia foes make for an interesting end to the season for the Chanticleers. U.Va. has never played Coastal Carolina, and JMU has a 1-1 all-time record against its new foe. But, Chadwell said the drive back and forth in two weeks could test the team’s tenacity.
Georgia Southern
Who was there? Head coach Clay Helton, redshirt senior quarterback Kyle Vantresase and redshirt senior defensive lineman Dillon Springer.
There’s a new quarterback this year. Sixth-year senior quarterback Kyle Vantrease joins the Eagles after spending four years at the University at Buffalo. He started 10 games last season for the Bulls, with a 61% completion rate and eight touchdowns.
Helton’s first full season as GSU head coach. Helton came to Statesboro, Georgia, on November 11, 2021, after the Eagles were 2-7 with three games to play in the regular season. The Eagles finished the year 3-9, falling to No. 14 Bringham Young and App State with Helton at the helm.
With a full season ahead of him, Helton said he expects a new era of Georgia Southern football to start as soon as the Eagles kick off against Morgan State on Sept. 3. He coached at USC to a Rose Bowl win in 2016, where he also coached quarterback Sam Darnold when he was drafted No. 3 by the New York Jets in 2018.
The Eagles want a more balanced offense. Part of Helton’s plan as head coach is to help balance out Georgia Southern’s offensive scheme, particularly with “vertical ball,” as Helton described it.
Essentially, the head coach wants his wide receivers used more and to take advantage of his quarterback’s arm so help put some pressure off the running backs. Helton has previously coached with a more wide receiver-heavy offense, but still said he wants a balance and to get the ball moving faster.
Marshall
Who was there? Head coach Charles Huff, running back Rasheen Ali and linebacker Eli Neal.
The Herd welcomes 48 new players this year. If there was a team to have the biggest face lift in the offseason, it would be Marshall. The Herd welcomes 24 freshman and 24 transfer players this year.
A few names did leave the program, including now JMU redshirt senior defensive lineman Jamare Edwards. However, Huff said the new players are going to make an impact on the program’s plan to crash the Sun Belt this year.
Rasheen Ali wants the ball a lot more. He scored 23 touchdowns last season. Yet, the redshirt sophomore running back is hungry to go beyond the jaw-dropping number. Huff said he even expects Ali to score more touchdowns this season in the Sun Belt and doesn’t think the new competition will slow him down.
Georgia State
Who was there? Head coach Shawn Elliot, center Malik Sumter and linebacker Blake Carroll.
Darrin Grainger will be QB1 this year. Elliot wasted no time sharing how confident he was in redshirt senior Darren Grainger after starting him last season. Grainger was the MVP of the TaxAct Camellia Bowl last season and finished the year with 19 touchdowns.
Grainger didn’t come in for Georgia State until Week 2, but Elliot said he never regretted making the switch for his new leader. The redshirt senior was named the Panthers’ team MVP last year, and Elliot said he expects Grainger to become a top quarterback in the conference this year.
A tough nonconference schedule is coming back. Georgia State started off its season 1-4 last year, facing Army, UNC, Charlotte and Auburn. This year, the Panthers start off their season against University of South Carolina, UNC, Charlotte and Army.
Elliot said the tough nonconference schedule was intentional because he believes his team has the ability to improve off last season’s 1-4 start. The head coach wasn’t shy in stating his team’s confidence to compete for a conference championship and he said he thinks the nonconference start can kickstart that goal.
The front seven isn’t as new as people thought. When answering the question about adjusting to a new front seven, Elliot’s answer was straight to the point — it’s not a new front seven. Carroll added on, saying that the team’s ability to gel speaks for itself in practice.
Texas State
Who was there? Head coach Jake Spatival, junior outside linebacker Jordan Revels and junior offensive lineman Kyle Hergel.
New leadership provides enthusiasm for Spatival. Bobcats head coach Jake Spatival enters his fourth season at the helm with a 9-27 record. He enters the 2022 season backed by new leadership: President Kelly R. Damphousse and Athletic Director Don Coryell, who’s in his second year at the position. Spatival said that both Damphousse and Coryell among others on the board provide support as he looks to continue to build the program.
The Bobcats have to close games. The Bobcats went 4-4 in games decided by one possession (eight points or fewer) last season. Spatival attributed the losses to self-imposed mistakes such as penalties or turnovers and not being efficient in the red zone or on third down.
Spatival expressed confidence that they will right this wrong in the fall by paying more attention to detail in both practices and games.
Running-back-by-committee approach. Spatival listed five of out his six running backs listed on the roster who he could see contribute for the Bobcats.
They include junior Jahmyl Jeter who led the team with eight rushing touchdowns in 2021, sophomore Lincoln Paire, redshirt sophomore Damarius Good, sophomore Josh Berry and sophomore Calvin Hill. The concern won’t be enough production from the group, Spatival said, but rather how the offense will keep everyone happy with playing time.
Arkansas State
Who was there? Head coach Butch Jones, redshirt senior QB James Blackmon and redshirt senior defensive lineman Kivon Bennett.
Building team chemistry was stressed this offseason. Jones said that while dealing with everyone coming and going via the transfer portal, Arkansas State did a successful job of creating true camaraderie within the squad.
Jones had a group of Navy Seals meet with the team to teach them what makes both a great leader and teammate. Jones expressed confidence in the Bobcats as the beginning of the season draws near.
Establishing the run has become a priority. After failing to do so last season, both Jones and Blackman want to make sure they can beat teams both through the air and on the ground.
Jones said more specifically that it starts in the trenches and that winning those battles is vital, while Blackman put more weight on his shoulders — believing that if he can be more efficient passing the ball, success in the run will follow.
Blackman eager to return from injury. The former Seminole missed the final six games of 2021 with a shoulder injury, but Blackman is fully healthy for 2022. He said that while sitting out, he became obsessed with football and couldn’t wait to return under center.
The recovery was a success, and he said he’s ready to take the next steps to lead the Bobcats this fall.
Craig Mathias contributed to this story.
