It’s back to the drawing board for the Dukes.
Following a 45-38 loss at Georgia Southern, JMU football returns to Bridgeforth Stadium for Homecoming and a chance for redemption against Marshall. Head coach Curt Cignetti spoke on the weekly Sun Belt Coaches conference call Monday; here are the takeaways.
Best defense thus far
Marshall, while boasting many new faces, remains a mature team. For Cignetti, that maturity shines through on defense. The head coach said the Herd’s defense is likely the best JMU will face this season.
Cignetti didn’t mention specific Marshall players but did make note of the linebackers and the “huge” defensive line. So far this season, the Thundering Herd’s defense has allowed an average 290 yards per game — 13th in the FBS.
Critique and ‘file it away’
In a loss riddled with errors, Cignetti said he and his staff want to address the mistakes but remain fixated on this week’s game. The way the head coach approaches it is straightforward — go over what went wrong first, then apply it to Marshall.
Cignetti said yes, there were mistakes against the Eagles, but he said he wants “zero distractions” going into the Homecoming game, especially after being on the road for the past two weeks.
Stats tell very different story to the game
Saturday’s game statistics were all over the place: JMU led in first downs, average rushing yards, average completion yards and total yards. But the score didn’t fall in the Dukes’ favor.
For Cignetti, he credits Georgia Southern because it made “one more play.” He acknowledged JMU’s blocked punt in the second quarter as one of those moments, as well as the game-winning interception from Georgia Southern redshirt junior defensive back Anthony Wilson that created the separation between JMU and Georgia Southern.
Other news around the conference
Appalachian State head coach Shawn Clark said a few members of the Mountaineers’ roster will remain “game time decisions” until Wednesday, when they face Georgia State. App State had a bye week during Week 7.
Coastal Carolina, after falling to Old Dominion 49-21 and now no longer unbeaten, is on a bye this week. Head coach Jamey Chadwell said multiple “impact starters” can use the extra time off to regroup and heal mentally and physically.
Marshall head coach Charles Huff said that he expects quarterback Henry Columbi to be back for the matchup against JMU this weekend. Columbi left the game against Louisiana early after suffering an undisclosed injury.