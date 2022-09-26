In a Saturday filled with upsets across the Sun Belt Conference, there was an overall sense of heightened competition with every coach who spoke.
After taking time to process the 32-28 win, JMU football head coach Curt Cignetti joined the weekly Sun Belt Conference coaches call Monday. Here are the three takeaways from his time on the call.
Depth filled the voids
The Dukes lacking contributions from a few faces in Boone, North Carolina, with graduate running back Percy Agyei-Obese not dressing and redshirt senior wide receiver Kris Thornton getting shut down for the majority of the game.
So, JMU had to rely on depth to step in. Once graduate transfer quarterback Todd Centeio adjusted to the game, Cignetti said that depth came alive. Graduate transfer wide receiver Terrance Green Jr. and redshirt freshman running back Kaelon Black both found their way into the end zone for the two final touchdowns of the game.
Cignetti said the team’s depth signified how any player can step up at any time for the Dukes, which Thornton echoed in a postgame interview with JMU Athletics on Saturday.
Home sweet home this week
Cignetti said he was happy to take on the challenge of a sold out Kidd Brewer Stadium, but the head coach said he’s looking forward to a sold out Bridgeforth Stadium this weekend.
JMU’s offense struggled to adjust to the different noise level at The Rock, committing a few false start calls in the first half. But the defense, on the other hand, played in a much quieter atmosphere. Cignetti said having a true sold-out stadium rooting for the Dukes this time around is exciting.
Hype needs to be earned
After the win, the Dukes made waves across the country for upsetting the so-called “darling” of college football, coined after the College GameDay heroics and downing the No. 6 team in the country in Week 2. Those waves turned into national ranking votes — four from the AP College Football Top 25 Poll and 11 from the USA Today AFCA Coaches Poll.
As exciting as it is, Cignetti said, the honors only last one week. If the Dukes want to continue the hype and turn votes into rankings, the head coach said his team has to continue performing at that same level they did in the second half.
Notes around the conference
The Dukes’ Oct. 8 game against Arkansas State has been announced for 7 p.m. on the NFL Network, the Sun Belt and JMU Athletics announced.
JMU and Coastal Carolina now remain the only undefeated non-autonomy teams in the country.
There are four conference games this weekend: Texas State at JMU, Georgia Southern at Coastal Carolina, South Alabama at Louisiana and ULM at Arkansas State.