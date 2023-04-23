JMU football didn’t tackle during its spring practices.
After Saturday’s annual spring game, which the defense beat the offense in, 24-22, JMU football head coach Curt Cignetti said it was the first time he’s gone the duration of the spring without tackling — including during two scrimmages prior to Saturday.
But that will change the next time JMU’s on the field.
“We’ve got to get them ready for the fall,” Cignetti said. “So it’ll be a tougher camp.”
Senior defensive lineman Jalen Green said he was excited to get out during the spring game and be able to tackle, although getting back into the rhythm took a few tries.
“The first couple seconds of it felt kind of like a ‘figure it out, feel it out’ type of warm up,” Green said. “But once you get going and you get the first tackle, you settle in and get going.”
Green also added that players were eager to play for the first time this spring in a more realistic game-like situation. For the first time since JMU’s 47-7 throttling of Coastal Carolina on Nov. 26, it had fans and family back in Bridgeforth, which Green said felt good.
Along with tackling being introduced in the scrimmage, plenty of new players had their JMU football debut during the game. Redshirt senior running back Ty Son Lawton, who transferred to JMU from Stony Brook this offseason after rushing for 1088 yards in 2021, said the team welcomed him this spring and took him in easily.
Lawton “wanted to see if he still had it” as he looked for a school to play his sixth year of college football. He said he enjoys the competitiveness of playing for a spot on JMU’s running back roster.
“I didn’t want to come in and be spoon fed,” Lawton said. “I like the challenge.”
Lawton said playing in the spring game was a blessing and he appreciated the opportunity to be out on the field today with his team.
Despite redshirt senior quarterback Jordan McCloud, another new Duke on the offense, throwing a 64-yard touchdown pass to redshirt senior wide receiver Reggie Brown, and senior running back Latrell Palmer and junior running back Sammy Malignaggi scoring one rushing touchdown each, the defense conjured up enough stops to win the scrimmage.
Brown said it felt good to be back in the zone and making those bigger performative plays like his touchdown catch. Cignetti said JMU’s counting on him to have a big year, and that Brown is aware of that expectation.
Brown added that Cignetti has talked to him in the offseason about stepping into a larger leadership and playmaker role for JMU in 2023.
“Coach trusts and believes in me to take the step,” Brown said. “I’m thankful for that and I’m going to continue to make plays and be a leader for the guys.”
Cignetti said JMU has plenty of ground to cover between now and its first game of the season against Bucknell on Sept. 2, but he's optimistic and has found a lot of positives in the team’s work this spring.
“We got to have a great summer,” Cignetti said. “I think our mindset is good — they know what lies ahead of them.”