JMU men’s soccer redshirt junior defender Tyler Clegg has made a career during his time in Harrisonburg. In his sophomore season in 2019, he was named Third Team All-CAA, and last season he was named to the second team. He’s become a key cog on a consistently dominant defense.
However, Tyler’s not the only Clegg to make his mark on the program recently — his older brother Brandon played for the Dukes from 2016-19. Tyler said it was nice to grow up in a soccer household.
“When we weren’t on the soccer field, we were watching soccer, whether it was Premier League on the weekends or whenever [Team] USA’s playing,” Tyler said. “It was good to start my very young career like that; it made me grow my love for the game.”
Tyler and Brandon aren’t the only soccer players in the family; their parents played collegiate soccer in the late ‘80s and early ‘90s. Their dad was a coach when they were growing up, and they said it raised the standard for their athletics.
“When my dad would be coaching as we would be growing up, my mom would go watch his games ... and take us with her,” Brandon said. “That’s kind of what started us in growing up in a soccer culture of always [being] at the field and always wanting to play with a ball whenever we had the chance.”
Both brothers said there wasn’t a sibling rivalry between them growing up — Tyler called their relationship “more of a healthy competition.” The two added that they both push each other to be better.
Tyler, who’s two years younger than Brandon, said he heard comparisons between him and his older brother growing up. Instead of letting it discourage him, he said, he liked the comparison and used it as motivation to improve.
“To an extent, I loved being compared to him because of the great player he was,” Tyler said. “I would aspire to be like him when I was growing up and following in his footsteps, but at the same time, I like to create my own identity and become my own player.”
Tyler and Brandon played together before arriving at JMU. The duo overlapped for two years at Forest Park High School in Woodbridge, Virginia, and Tyler would occasionally join Brandon’s club teams to play against older kids. Both said having that past history of playing together was “remarkable” and helped prepare them for collegiate soccer.
“At the time, we didn’t know that four years down the line we’d be playing together at JMU,” Brandon said. “I think it’s one of those things where you don’t really think about it at the moment … and the kind of rare and special experiences it is to be playing on the same team together until later down the line.”
Brandon said he and Tyler grew up around JMU because their uncle was a former Duke and that he fell in love with the campus and the culture when he visited. Tyler said he and his family would go watch Brandon’s matches, and it also made him want to play for the Dukes.
JMU head coach Paul Zazenski said even though the Dukes weren’t allowed to recruit Tyler at the same time JMU was recruiting Brandon due to recruitment laws, after the success JMU had with Brandon, Zazenski felt the program should scout the other Clegg sibling.
“We recruited Brandon and didn’t expect him to be a starter from day one, but he stepped on campus and proved himself as a starter and, eventually, a captain,” Zazenski said. “And lo and behold, his brother’s also very good, and so we thought, ‘Well, we’d be stupid not to go down that trail and see just how good his brother was,’ and … Tyler is an excellent player, himself.”
Brandon was a four-year starter at JMU, starting 62 of his 66 career matches. He was named Third-Team All-CAA as a junior in 2018 and was selected to the second team as a senior.
Tyler and Brandon were members of the 2018 JMU team that came a win away from making the College Cup. Both brothers said it was special that they got to go on the run together.
“The team as a whole had a bond that I’d never really seen before within a team — there was a lot of people working who didn’t care who had success as long as the team had success, and that’s a major reason why the team went so far,” Tyler said. “To go through it with my brother, to be on the away trips with him, spending a lot of time with him, you can’t ask for anything better than that.”
Redshirt junior defender Melker Anshelm said the Clegg siblings are similar in their playing style. However, he did note some differences, particularly in that Tyler hasn’t played defense his whole career in Harrisonburg.
“They’re very similar — their long passes and their passing abilities are very good,” Anshelm said. “The difference I’d say is that Tyler hasn’t been a defender that long in his career … he still wants to go forward a little, which he takes advantage of as well; he takes his space when he has it.”
Anshelm has played with both brothers on the defensive line, and he said they’ve impacted his game and made him better in different ways.
“Brandon was the more experienced guy, and he was guiding me and making me more comfortable in my role that I had on the team at that time,” Anshelm said. “With Tyler, we complement each other very well; Tyler’s long-range passing opens up a lot of things … It makes my job easier.”
Zazenski said he likes to see that Brandon is still playing. He added that he’s excited to see what Tyler can do, not just for the rest of this season, but also in the 2022 campaign.
“When [Brandon] came in, technically he wasn’t the most sound, and I think he worked a lot on that in his game and he came out a much better player,” Zazenski said. “I think [Tyler] has evolved with his positions — we’ve seen him grow in a number of different positions, and that’s not always easy to do.”
Even though they’re not playing together anymore, both Tyler and Brandon said the other still impacts their game. The brothers said they still help each other believe they can accomplish whatever they want to do — as long as they work for it.
