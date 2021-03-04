JMU women’s basketball announced ahead of its game against Elon in early February that a new midseason transfer will suit up for the first time. Although she didn’t play in that game, JMU fans would eventually see the impact of freshman guard Claire Neff’s versatility and how vital her depth is to the JMU roster.
Described as a ball of energy, Neff’s known on the team for being an over-the-top energetic athlete. Head coach Sean O’Regan and the JMU roster describe Neff as a passionate and energetic person on and off the court. Neff said she sees herself as an outgoing, positive person and said she uses her positivity to help motivate and boost her team.
“I’m a very energetic person,” Neff said in her first postgame interview. “I believe there’s two things you can bring to the game — energy and effort.”
After transferring to JMU from Clemson in November, the NCAA declared Neff as “inactive” until confirmation of her transfer was completed. During those weeks, Neff acclimated herself to the team’s dynamic. Since she already knew sophomore guard Kiki Jefferson from travel basketball, Neff said, she acclimated to the team’s chemistry immediately.
“Once Coach told me she was coming here, I was very excited,” Jefferson said. “I knew that she’s another player on this team that would match my energy and bring the hunger, love and passion that I have for the game.”
JMU, like every team, has a list of plays and lineups to help put its best foot forward for games. This includes intrasquad scrimmaging, running drills and the overall connection that sets up the Dukes for success. Because she joined the team after preseason training, Neff said she’s faced the challenge of learning on the fly.
“You have to deal with a whole lot of people telling you different things,” O’Regan said. “And, you also have to not let that bring you down like you’re failing — because you’re not failing, you just have to learn.”
Neff made her collegiate and JMU debut against Elon during the final minutes of the game, but she didn’t see much action. Her true debut came a few days later.
O’Regan sent Neff onto the court again against UNCW on Feb. 16, and the JMU nation saw Neff’s potential. Scoring 19 points in 17 minutes of play, Neff proved herself as a sharpshooter by sinking five of six 3-pointers and scoring seven of nine field goals. She led the team’s offense despite her limited minutes on the court.
“I have this saying, ‘faith over fear,’ that the coaches say to me and I remind myself,” Neff said. “So, I just had to remind myself to do the best that I could with what I had the chance to do.”
Over the next two games against Delaware, Neff demonstrated her physicality and defensive skills. The Blue Hens are a physical team, and Neff matched their level with her aggression and athleticism. Her presence on the court brought energy and physicality to the Dukes.
“She’s somebody where there’s never a dull moment for her,” Jefferson said. “She doesn’t care if she scores or gets a block, she’s gonna celebrate with me and with the team.”
Neff made another appearance against Drexel on Feb. 28, showing off her skills once again in limited playing time. She scored 17 points and became the dark horse the Dukes needed to push themselves over the Dragons.
“She has really good basketball instincts,” O’Regan said. “She has attacked the challenge with her enthusiasm.”
Neff’s addition to the JMU roster provides the depth the team needs to make a run in the CAA tournament. Neff’s athletic ability, combined with her offensive and defensive performances of late, makes the roster’s overarching statistical presence better, resulting in the Dukes being a more difficult team to compete with.
“I want everyone to come in every day with a positive mindset because it’s what I fully believe drives the team,” Neff said. “I want everyone to be excited with each other so that at the end of the day we can make it to the championship.”
Neff’s entrance into JMU women’s basketball brings much-needed depth into the CAA championship. The only thing left is to watch the Dukes fight for a bid into the NCAA tournament.
JMU women’s basketball’s first game in the CAA tournament will be announced following the conclusion of regular season play this weekend. The games are scheduled to begin March 10 at Elon.
